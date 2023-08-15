Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in HP As 60 Killed Since Monday; Rains Likely in These States | Updates

As the monsoon continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for the next 24 hours in several parts of both hill states. Massive landslides, floods, and cloudbursts have resulted in extensive damage in the northern part of the country.

The weather body also predicted heavy rains in Jharkhand and West Bengal on August 16 and August 17. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in north-eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till August 17.

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a series of tragic events triggered by incessant rains and thunderstorms that caused heavy loss of properties and mass evacuation. The IMD further said that the red alert will soon turn into an orange alert as weather conditions are likely to improve soon.

Heavy rains battered the state as a fresh landslide hit Shimla on Tuesday killing at least two people as several houses collapsed. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited the affected region and urged people to vacate their houses if any crack develops in their premises.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summer Hill around 6 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told news agency PTI.

Here are the key updates on weather conditions across India: