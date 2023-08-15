Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in HP As 60 Killed Since Monday; Rains Likely in These States | Updates

As the monsoon continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for the next 24 hours in several parts of both hill states. Massive landslides, floods, and cloudbursts have resulted in extensive damage in the northern part of the country.
The weather body also predicted heavy rains in Jharkhand and West Bengal on August 16 and August 17. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in north-eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till August 17.
Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a series of tragic events triggered by incessant rains and thunderstorms that caused heavy loss of properties and mass evacuation. The IMD further said that the red alert will soon turn into an orange alert as weather conditions are likely to improve soon.
Heavy rains battered the state as a fresh landslide hit Shimla on Tuesday killing at least two people as several houses collapsed. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited the affected region and urged people to vacate their houses if any crack develops in their premises.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summer Hill around 6 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told news agency PTI.
Here are the key updates on weather conditions across India:
- Three more bodies were pulled out of the rubble from the site of the collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla on Tuesday. Rescuers feared more bodies are still trapped. Death toll in rains and landslides-related incidents killed 60 people since Monday in Himachal Pradesh, said Chief Minister Sukhu. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said 51 people were killed on Monday, while 9 lost their lives on Tuesday’s landslides incidents in the state.
- Citing the intense weather conditions, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.
- Indian Army columns have been employed for flood relief operations in Shimla, Fatehpur, Indora and Kangra Districts of Himachal Pradesh. The columns are involved in rescue and relief operations, said the Indian Army officials.
- As per weather forecasts, the Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar areas in Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
- Search operations in rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand led to the recovery of two more bodies taking the death toll in a series of rain-related incidents in the state since Monday to six while seven people are still missing.
- The Badrinath national highway is blocked by debris from landslides at four points, including at Gadora, Tangni, Gulabkoti, and Baldauda. The Chardham yatra remained suspended for the second day on Tuesday.
- The IMD has predicted scattered rainfall activity in the next 24 hours for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
- The weather forecast body on Tuesday predicted ‘light to moderate spells of rain’ in Mumbai and its suburbs. The city is likely to see a cloudy sky with light rainfall on Wednesday.
- Parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are very likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 16 and August 17.
- Delhi on Tuesday witnessed very light rain or thundershowers. The Yamuna’s water level crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi following torrential rain in the river’s upper catchment areas over the past two days. According to a Central Water Commission official, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the warning mark of 204.50 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm.
- A warning has been issued for the fishermen in the Andaman Sea Coast for August 15-16 after rainfall in the coastal region. They have been asked to not venture into the sea due to the heavy rains.
- Squally weather with gutsy winds is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, as per the IMD bulletin.
- Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 15, 16 and 17.
(with inputs from PTI)