Weather News: 4 Feared Trapped As Building Collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh Amid Heavy Rain; Delhi Yamuna Starts Receding

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 00:02 IST
New Delhi, India
A 100-metre stretch of the Gauchar-Badrinath highway at Kamera was washed away on Monday following heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting the pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple.
The route will remain closed for Badrinath pilgrims for two-three days, an official statement said here, adding efforts are underway on a war footing to repair and open the route to traffic at the earliest.
More than 1.42 lakh hectares of farmland were affected due to heavy rains recently in Akola in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.
Quoting a preliminary damage-assessment survey, he said 34 out of 52 revenue ‘mandals’ in the district were affected, leading to the deaths of three persons and rescue operations in five villages.
IMD has issued a red alert in Dakshina Kannada district as incessant rains caused many low-lying areas that were waterlogged in Karnataka’s Mangaluru. Agricultural fields were flooded, and people are using boats to move from one place to another.
As heavy rains continued to lash different parts of the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, water-level in many rivers in the region kept rising in the last two days submerging low-lying areas.
Water levels in Nethravati, Phalguni and rivulets in many parts of the DK district are posing a threat to people living near the river banks. A few families have been shifted to safer places in Bantwal taluk, official sources said.
An ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall was issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts until July 27. Mumbai is also likely to receive heavy to hefty rainfall on Tuesday, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.
Indian Meteorological Department Scientist RK Jenamani said that the rainfall status has been observed to be from heavy to very heavy continuing over Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra & Goa, and coastal Karnataka. He added, “We have predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Telangana also on 25 and 26".
Four people have been feared to be trapped after the building collapse, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot for rescue and evacuation.
Heavy rainfall has disrupted the pilgrimage in Badrinath after the 100-metre stretch of the Gauchar-Badrinath highway at Kamera got washed away.
As per an official statement, the route will remain closed for two to three days for the pilgrims.
As per a PTI report, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has said that there’s nothing to worry about as the Yamuna level has been going down. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has said that the water level of the Yamuna was at 206.47 metres at 12 noon, more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Rai inspected the arrangements at relief camps set up in Shahdara district near the Old Yamuna Bridge and has also said that the government has made enough arrangements of food and toilets for the affected ones.
The monsoon rains have claimed the lives of two minor boys from Wayanad and a youngster from Thrissur. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for nine districts in the state of Kerala which includes Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod apart from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Educational institues in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur have declared a holiday due to the heavy rainfall. (PTI)
Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the state has led to the blocking of Haridwar’s Hill Bypass Road.
In the wake of a relentless deluge that has been battering Gujarat’s Saurashtra region for six consecutive days, official reports have confirmed five additional fatalities which took the overall death tollto 98 since the onset of the monsoon season.
Of the five fatalities, three hailed from Rajkot district, while the other two were from Junagadh city.
At least two more people are reportedly missing in the region, highlighting the escalating severity of the flood crisis. The inundation has rendered normal life stagnant in the region, necessitating the evacuation of around 5,000 residents to safer grounds while hundreds more were rescued from perilous situations.
Teams of the NDRF and other agencies have left the landslide spot at Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after calling off the search and rescue operation and local police are now guarding the site, officials said on Monday.
During the four-day search and rescue operation involving 1,100 people including NDRF personnel following the landslide on Wednesday, 27 bodies were recovered while 57 people are untraceable, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called of its search and rescue operation on Sunday, he said. Even the kin of those missing believe they are buried under the rubble and are okay with calling off the rescue operation, Samant, who is the guardian minister of Raigad, told reporters. According to an NDRF official, after the search and rescue operation was called off, their team and other agencies left the place, and a base camp set up there was also removed.
Nowcast warning issued at 10 am | Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur during the next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai.
The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure regular supply of fresh drinking water to the inhabitants of Bhalswa resettlement colony here which is located near a landfill.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula granted four weeks’ time to the counsel for the DJB to file a detailed status report in the matter.
“In the meanwhile, DJB shall ensure regular supply of fresh drinking water to Bhalswa resettlement colony," the bench said.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai in the last 24 hours and the weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy showers on Monday. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.42 mm, 69.15 mm and 70.41 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a civic official said.
In the morning, some parts of Mumbai witnessed light showers or occasional heavy spells, while there was no rain in some areas. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city.
Civic officials said the IMD Mumbai in its Monday morning’s daily weather forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city, a civic official said. Train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were normal, authorities said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government was fully alert to tackle issues caused by excessive rains. Speaking to the media at Nagpur airport, he said some parts of the state had received an average rainfall of 15 to 20 days in a matter of just two to three days.
MD issued an orange alert for Maharastra’s Raigad district on Monday indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in the district. Schools have been closed in the district.
The Yamuna in Delhi flowed more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday morning, with authorities suspending the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge (ORB).
The water level of the river at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark, after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.
It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in the discharge from the Hathnikund barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Several vehicles were damaged after heavy rain lashed Gujarat’s Junagadh. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Junagadh for today.
Twenty-two persons have died in Thane and 13 in Palghar district in rain-related incidents since the start of monsoon this year, officials said on Sunday. Thane Collector Ashok Shingare gave the information about deaths in his district after chairing a review meeting on Saturday.
He said 300 persons are lodged in shelters in the district.
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 37 degrees.
The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Monday morning was recorded at 77 per cent.
Himachal Pradesh | The Chamba District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory amid IMD rain warning between 24th to 27th July in the district.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the flood-like situations prevailing in the respective regions. The torrential rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of the country, affecting Gujarat’s southern and Saurashtra regions and leading to the escalation of water levels in the Yamuna river in Delhi.
In Gujarat, heavy to very heavy rains pounded several districts in the southern and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, causing widespread flooding in urban areas and isolating villages. The water levels in dams and rivers have surged to dangerous levels, necessitating immediate intervention to aid affected communities. READ MORE
Karnataka | Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region: DC Chikkamagaluru, Meena Nagaraj
At least 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the last 10 days in parts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where nearly 4,500 houses were damaged due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday.
The downpour in the last few days also affected around 54,000 hectares of agricultural land, of which more than 53,000 hectares is located in the Amravati division alone, where 2,796 people - mostly in Yavatmal district - were shifted to safer places, they said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government was fully alert to tackle issues caused by excessive rains.
A 48-year-old man got swept away after falling into a swollen river in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Monday.
The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Sunday when the man, from Adagpada at Samba in Talasari area, was crossing the Kolha creek river, district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.
The man fell into the water body and got swept away, he said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday gave financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and recent incessant rains.
A total of 35 people died in rain-related incidents in Haryana.
The state government had announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.
The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode while a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has called off its search and rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which claimed the lives of 27 people, with 57 villagers still untraced.
IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for various districts in Kerala, following which a holiday has been declared in all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.
Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan today, the Met Department said in a forecast.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Odisha and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours,” it said.
In Central India, rain is expected in Chhattisgarh. The IMD further stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra till July 27.