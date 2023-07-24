Weather News: 4 Feared Trapped As Building Collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh Amid Heavy Rain; Delhi Yamuna Starts Receding

Weather News: The Indian Meteorological Department issued an ‘orange’ alert at isolated places in Maharastra’s Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Monday indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. At least 19 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last 10 days in parts of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where nearly 4,500 houses were damaged due to heavy rains. A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards Mumbai. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has called off its search and rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which claimed the lives of 27 people, with 57 villagers still untraced.

IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for various districts in Kerala, following which a holiday has been declared in all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan today, the Met Department said in a forecast.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Odisha and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours,” it said.

In Central India, rain is expected in Chhattisgarh. The IMD further stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra till July 27.