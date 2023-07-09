Rain News Highlights: Shah Speaks to Himachal, Punjab CMs; 15 Killed as Monsoon Wreaks Havoc Across North India

Weather News Highlights: At least 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across north India on Sunday. With knee-deep water in most places, Delhi in the 24 hours, recorded the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weathermen issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi NCR earlier today, warning of moderate to heavy rain across the national capital region today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the situation as he spoke with CMs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and LGs of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The heavy downpour also created havoc in Himachal Pradesh, where IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for seven districts. The monsoon is also fully active over Punjab and Haryana and ‘orange alerts’ has been issued in the states.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first “very heavy” rainfall

The Met department has also predicted very heavy rainfall in the Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts of Rajasthan today. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to see rainfall today, IMD said.

The IMD said that west India is expected to receive light to moderate widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue in Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat for the next three days. “There may be a reduction in rainfall thereafter,” it said.

In east and adjoining northeast India, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur for the next five days,” it said.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha for the next five days, in Bihar from July 9 to 12, in Jharkhand on July 11 and 12, and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands till July 10.

The IMD said central India is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.

Besides, south India is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue in Karnataka and Kerala for the next 24 hours, the IMD said, adding “there will, however, be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter”.