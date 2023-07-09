Rain News Highlights: Shah Speaks to Himachal, Punjab CMs; 15 Killed as Monsoon Wreaks Havoc Across North India

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 09, 2023
New Delhi, India
As heavy rains lashed Punjab, Chandigrah’s Sukhna lake overflowed. Here are visuals.
More rainfall continues to be predicted in Punjab for tomorrow.
Amid heavy rainfall, the Delhi police deployed around 3,540 traffic police personnel.
“This morning, heavy rainfall in Delhi has caused waterlogging in various areas, resulting in traffic jams throughout the city. To facilitate traffic flow and prevent congestion due to the rain, we removed the stranded vehicles to the side of the road," the official told IANS.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the situation in the wake of incessant rains as he spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
As heavy rains continue to batter Delhi and its surrounding regions, the Gurugram authorities have announced closure of all schools on Monday.
“Gurugram has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall, and there is prediction for heavy rainfall tomorrow as well," the Office of District Magistrate wrote in a order.
“…all government and private schools, including play schools are hereby directed to remained closed tomorrow i.e on July 10," it said
Rain News Live: Schools in Noida will remain closed as a result of the continuous rain said Rakesh Chauhan, District Information Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar
PWD Minister Atishi stated the previous day’s rainfall of more than 150 mm broke a record that had stood for 40 years. She continued, “All the ministers have been out in the field since morning, and they’re currently making all the preparations for 150 mm of rain."
The minister of the Public Works Department, Atishi, examines parts of the ITO that are flooded.
Rain News Live: Several places in north India were pounded by heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday, with landslides causing 10 deaths in hill states, most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in spate, and flash floods blocking roads and leaving people stranded.
Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, while in Delhi, which recorded its most rainfall on a single day in July since 1982, they have issued a warning due to the Yamuna’s rising water level.
Rain News Live: CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that all schools in Delhi will be closed tomorrow due to the torrential rains that have been hitting the city for the past two days and warnings from the meteorological department.
Rain News Live: Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP MP, criticises the waterlogging in Delhi. “They (AAP) came to power in MCD in December and said they would make Delhi like London and Paris but drains continue to remain clogged with garbage," he said.
Rain News Live: Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, visited Zero Bridge and spoke with representatives of the Irrigation and Flood Control Dept. earlier today to assess overall flood management readiness. LG Sinha gave officers the order to continuously check the water level and send out real-time early warnings to all agencies.
Rain News LIVE: A heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in the national capital.
Rain News Live: Punjab’s home secretary has asked for the Army’s deployment to provide rescue and relief measures during the flood in SAS Nagar in a correspondence addressed today to Advisor, Civil Military Affairs, GOC-in-C Secretariat, Western Command, Chandimandir.
Following nonstop rain, Sector 30 in Gurugram is now flooded, creating a problem for commuters, especially for delivery agents.
Rain News LIVE: The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, advised private organisations and corporate offices to encourage their staff to Work From Home (WFH) on Monday in order to prevent traffic congestion on the roads due to the continuous rainfall.
“This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously. We also advised the resident not to step outside unnecessarily due to rain," Yadav said.
According to information provided by the district government, Gurugram City experienced 150 mm of rain between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, which resulted in severe waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Motorway and in other areas of the city.
Rain News LIVE: Minister Atishi while examining several regions in the city after incessant rainfall said that yesterday, it rained 20 per cent of what it rains in two months in Delhi. She said that The drainage system in the city is according to rainfall patterns of previous years and that plans are being made to increase capacity.
Rain News LIVE: Railway officials stated that speed restrictions have been instructed on Old Yamuna Bridge. As of now, it has been entirely safe. However, after the water level passes the warning line, a call will be taken. If necessary, rail movement on the bridge will be suspended.
Rain News LIVE: Due to constant, heavy rains, a tight watch is being kept to ensure that trains leave the Delhi area safely. At NDLS, 8 pumps are in operation. Trains in Delhi continue to run as usual.
Rain News LIVE: Heavy Rains washed down the Madhawala bridge that connected Haryana with Himachal Baddi. The largest industrial sector in Himachal, Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh, is now cut off from the rest of the world. Movement on National Highway Pinjore Baddi road closed. The midsection of the bridge was destroyed by the Madhawala River’s strong water movement.
Rain News Live: The Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH44) road in Chabba Seri washed away as a result of severe rain in Jammu and Kashmir.
Beas River: 8-9 civilians are trapped in Beas river near Chhadure village in HP’s Kullu district. 14th battalion of NDRF requisition team from Siraj Bhawan have rescued 5 victims till now. Ops continue to rescue 3 to 4 trapped victims from adjoining piece of land in Beas river.
The Langer for Amarnath Yatra was washed away by the Chenab river from Mehar area of Ramban district. Reportedly, all the langer people are safe.
Incessant overnight rain turned many low-lying areas in Punjab into a horror story, with severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. For the second consecutive day, rains lashed Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala. In Chandigarh, the highest rainfall was recorded on a single day in July, breaking a 23-year-old record. READ MORE
Visuals from areas like ITO and Mandi House show how the heavy rainfall has affected the national capital, leading to waterlogged roads. People are seen travelling even amid such a situation.
Chandigarh recorded the highest rainfall in a single day on Sunday, setting a record in 23 years. It saw a 322 mm of rain in 24 hours. Its previous highest rainfall was in the year 2000, with a record 262 mm.
Waterlogged roads have caused underpasses to submerge and many residents also complained of trees uprooting, damaging of private property and rain water entering their homes. The police have advised the public to avoid the road from Kishangarh village towards Sukhna Lake and Shastri Nagar in Manimajra due to waterlogging.
With the IMD already issuing a warning of heavy rainfall, the Punjab government is on high alert.
A 10-year-old girl was killed when a tree branch fell on the tin shed of her house following rains, on Sunday, police said. The girl’s younger brother was also injured in the incident.
The Bhagirathi river in Uttarkashi witnessed an increased in its water level caused by continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand.
Several streets and areas of Uttar Pradesh face waterlogging issue rain lashes the state. Visual show people driving and navigating through the waterlogged streets.
Chandigarh’s Ropar-Nangal dam is affected due to the heavy rains, which also led to about twenty trains getting affected.
Ops Update: NDRF team rescued 05 victims safely with the help of anchored rope and harness till 12:50 hrs. Ops still underway to rescue other 03-04 trapped victims from adjoining piece of land in Beas River.
Weather News Highlights: At least 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across north India on Sunday. With knee-deep water in most places, Delhi in the 24 hours, recorded the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weathermen issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi NCR earlier today, warning of moderate to heavy rain across the national capital region today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the situation as he spoke with CMs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and LGs of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
The heavy downpour also created havoc in Himachal Pradesh, where IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for seven districts. The monsoon is also fully active over Punjab and Haryana and ‘orange alerts’ has been issued in the states.
An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first “very heavy” rainfall
The Met department has also predicted very heavy rainfall in the Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts of Rajasthan today. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to see rainfall today, IMD said.
The IMD said that west India is expected to receive light to moderate widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue in Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat for the next three days. “There may be a reduction in rainfall thereafter,” it said.
In east and adjoining northeast India, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur for the next five days,” it said.
Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha for the next five days, in Bihar from July 9 to 12, in Jharkhand on July 11 and 12, and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands till July 10.
The IMD said central India is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.
Besides, south India is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue in Karnataka and Kerala for the next 24 hours, the IMD said, adding “there will, however, be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter”.