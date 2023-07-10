Weather News Updates: Heavy Rains Claim 37 Lives in North India; Jammu-Srinagar Highway to Remain Shut for 4th Day

“I have requested for declaring the Himachal floods as a national disaster,” he added. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab) as heavy rainfall is expected in the next three hours.

State authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days. As many as 765 roads including Chandigarh- Manali National Highway were closed following the torrential rains. The weathermen forecasted that high-intensity showers will continue over most parts of north India including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the next two days.

Monsoon showers broke a 41-year record for the highest rainfall in a single day in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While 17 people were reportedly killed in rain-related incidents in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K, around five deaths were reported in the plains of UP, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, according to a report by Times of India.

For Himachal Pradesh which continues to receive heavy rainfall, IMD again issued a red alert for seven districts and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours.

The IMD said there will be light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely for two days in the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In West India, there will be light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall continuing in Konkan and Goa, the ghat areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

After three days, the rainfall is expected to decrease.

The IMD further said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during the next five days and is possible in Jharkhand between July 10 and July 12, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar.

“In central India, heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next five days in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, in south India, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in coastal Karnataka and Kerala,” it said.