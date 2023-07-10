Weather News Updates: Heavy Rains Claim 37 Lives in North India; Jammu-Srinagar Highway to Remain Shut for 4th Day

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 23:46 IST
New Delhi, India
Himachal Weather Updates: The monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of north India on Monday, especially in Himachal Pradesh where record downpours have triggered widespread landslides and flash floods. The Delhi government is on high alert said AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, adding, “As soon as the water level of the Yamuna river crosses 206 meters, we will commence evacuations along the riverbank.” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is facing an electricity crisis due to incessant rains. “National highways have been closed. All tourists are safe,” he said.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh. The alert for heavy rainfall will be in effect for the next 72 hours in Uttar Pradesh. An alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for July 11 in Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Maharajganj, and Siddharthnagar. On July 12, there is an alert for heavy rainfall in Kanpur, Kannauj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, and Etah.
Amidst the ongoing heavy rains across the Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is presently assessing the current situation by conducting a surprise inspection at the Disaster Control Room situated in the Secretariat, Dehradun.
All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for the fourth consecutive day tomorrow. The government agencies are making efforts to restore the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. In a statement, the government said administration and NHAI have resulted in significant improvement in road conditions. However, complete restoration will require more time. Therefore, traffic on National Highway-44 will remain suspended on Tuesday. HMVs are advised to use Mughal Road for travel between Jammu and Srinagar. Traffic is expected to resume on Wednesday, with further updates to be provided tomorrow evening.
Due to incessant Delhi Rains, some roads have been affected by water logging, fallen trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience: Delhi Traffic Police
According to latest ANI reports, the water level in the Yamuna River has breached the danger mark at the Old Railway Bridge. At 8 PM, the river’s water was flowing at 205.76 meters.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi issued Zone-wise MCD Control Room Helpline numbers for people to contact if faced with problems due to incessant rainfall in the national capital.
According to the cumulative monsoon report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government, between June 24 to July 9, the state has reported 39 landslide incidents, 1 cloud burst incident and 29 flash flood incidents.
Traffic on NH-48 is being affected due to waterlogging at the Gurugram Road/Parade Road underpass, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet advising commuters to avoid the stretch.
As per the the cumulative monsoon report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government, from June 24 till July 9, eight people are reported missing due to various incidents such as road accidents, drownings, flash floods, landslides, and slippages. The report also mentioned a total of 92 injuries.
In terms of human impact, the monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh has caused 72 deaths, including 16 deaths classified as Centre Notified Disaster (landslide, cloudburst, and flash flood) and 55 deaths classified as State Notified Disaster (road accidents, fire incidents, drownings, falls from steep rocks, snake bites, electrocutions, etc.)
According to the cumulative monsoon report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government, the rainfall havoc in the region has resulted in significant losses. The total monetary loss, including structural, human, and cattle losses, amounts to Rs 10.59 Cr. The various departments have also reported substantial losses. The Jal Shakti Vibhag incurred a loss of Rs 350.15 Cr, the Public Work Department recorded a loss of Rs 355.96 Cr, HPSEBL reported a loss of Rs 0.92 Cr, the Horticulture Department suffered a loss of Rs 70.36 Cr, and the Urban Department reported a loss of Rs 0.41 Cr.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda targeted the BJP-JJP government over the situation arising across Haryana due to incessant rains. “The rain has once again exposed the reality of the arrangements of the BJP-JJP government. From roads, streets, parks, to government offices, everything is submerged. Houses and shops have been flooded. There have also been reports of houses collapsing and cracks appearing due to waterlogging. If the rains continue in the coming days, the situation is expected to worsen," he said.
The rainfall havoc in Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in 72 fatalities so far, with 92 people injured, and 8 individuals still missing, according to the cumulative report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government. The report covers the damage incurred during the monsoon season from June 24 2023 to 9th July 2023, as of 6:00 PM.
A road has collapsed at Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh amid incessant rains.
The Indian Army has relocated its personnel to Chaman Vatika Kanya Gurukul, which is situated on the outskirts of Haryana’s Ambala, towards Zirakpur. At present, 730 students are stranded there, according to the Defence PRO.
The culvert that was built on the Jalandhari River near Harshil in Uttarkashi has been washed away due to the flooding in the river. This bridge connects the trekking route between Harshil and Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh.
A team from the fire brigade in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh rescued 42 people, including senior citizens, who were trapped in waterlogged areas due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Dhamola river. The fire brigade team safely relocated the residents to a secure location.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called and enquired about the well-being of the state and it’s residents after heavy flash floods and rainfall. “Informed him that the State Govt is actively engaged in providing relief to those affected by floods," he said in a tweet.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met flood-affected people at a relief camp in Mohali. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab) for heavy rains in the regions.
The Delhi BJP protested against the Aam Aadmi Party in front of their DDU Marg office against waterlogging issues in several parts of the city.
The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has also alleged a "scam" in desilting of drains in the city by the ruling party.
As incessant rainfall lashed several parts of the country, passengers remain in a fuss as several trains gets cancelled.
A passenger from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad said to ANI, “I was coming from Sultanpur and had to go to Mandi Gobindgarh but we have been asked to get down at Moradabad…They said the train had been cancelled and would not go any further…We were not told about this beforehand…"
The Prime Minister has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand - Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Pushkar Singh Dhami about the situation related to rainfall in their states. He has assured all help and support from the Central Government, according to sources.
As per an ANI report, the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain on the 11th and 12th July in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Paru Garhwal, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nahar and Haridwar districts
In view of the ongoing flood situation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes for the day and called for an emergency meeting with senior officials of various departments.
In an official statement, as quoted by the news agency PTI, Khattar said, "Apart from making adequate arrangements to tackle any situation, timely delivery of food packets in the waterlogged areas should also be ensured."
In an emergency meeting with the ministers and the officials of the flood department, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reviewed the flood preparedness of the state. In the meeting, he has ruled out the possibility of floods in the state. He also added that “the rainfall in Delhi and, more importantly, the water that is released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana" are the two factors that should be considered.
Heavy rain lashes parts of the national capital. Commuters face problems due to heavy rains in Ring Road. People are seen to be struggling while travelling in the city amidst such weather conditions
Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Gujarat on the second day affecting commuters. The water level of many rivers is on rise and the administration is on high alert for at least 37 reservoirs. As per a PTI report an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official has said that widespread rainfall has been forecasted across the western state in the next 24 hours.
Amidst the current monsoon situation in the state, the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has told ANI that he has spoken about the flood situations in the state with Home Minister Amit Shah. Mann said that the current situation is under control and they will reach out to the Cente in case of any need.
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena called on a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in view of the torrential rains that have watrerlogged several parts of the city.
They discussed the issues of waterlogging and the consequent traffic congestion in the city due to the heavy rain.
State authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days. As many as 765 roads including Chandigarh- Manali National Highway were closed following the torrential rains. The weathermen forecasted that high-intensity showers will continue over most parts of north India including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the next two days.
Monsoon showers broke a 41-year record for the highest rainfall in a single day in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While 17 people were reportedly killed in rain-related incidents in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K, around five deaths were reported in the plains of UP, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, according to a report by Times of India.
For Himachal Pradesh which continues to receive heavy rainfall, IMD again issued a red alert for seven districts and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours.
The IMD said there will be light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely for two days in the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
In West India, there will be light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall continuing in Konkan and Goa, the ghat areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
After three days, the rainfall is expected to decrease.
The IMD further said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during the next five days and is possible in Jharkhand between July 10 and July 12, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar.
“In central India, heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next five days in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, in south India, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in coastal Karnataka and Kerala,” it said.