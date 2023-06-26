Weather News: 4 Dead in Lightning Incidents as Rajasthan Receives First Monsoon Rain

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 23:29 IST
New Delhi, India
The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal for the next two days owing to a low pressure area over north interior Odisha and south Jharkhand. Rainfall occurred in most parts of south Bengal and many places in the sub-Himalayan region of the state since Sunday morning, the weather office said.
Heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram owing to a low pressure area, the Met department said in its forecast for the next two days. The low pressure exists over north interior Odisha and Jharkhand and is likely to move towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it said.
Four people were killed and as many others injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan as first Monsson rains were received in some parts of the state, officials said Monday.
The deaths were reported from Pali, Baran and Chittorgarh districts, they said.
Monsoon entered parts of the state on Sunday, bringing light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some districts of Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur divisions.
he India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert warning heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning even as showers continue to lash several areas in the state.
As per IMD, heavy (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) rainfall with extremely heavy rain (more than 204.5 mm) and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh.
The alert is valid till Tuesday morning, it stated.
Light to moderate rain is likely in most places of West Bengal for the next two days, the Met department said. After weeks of hot and humid weather, Kolkata and its adjoining areas experienced a cool weekend with intermittent rain, bringing relief to the denizens.
Several parts of Gurugram were lashed by rain on Monday.
Lightning strikes across Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province killed at least 10 people, officials said Monday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the region.
The strikes on Sunday mainly took place in the Sialkot and Sheikhupura districts of Punjab. Lightning strikes are frequent across Pakistan, especially in Punjab’s mountainous areas and plains.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said more rains were expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. The National Disaster Management Authority warned the ongoing rains could trigger flash flooding.
Hundreds of commuters were seen stranded on roads amid a heavy traffic jam triggered by landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, which is a dream destination for Indians, especially in summer.
More than 200 people, mostly tourists were stuck near Aut in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway due to a block on the national highway connecting Mandi and Kullu, PTI reported. READ MORE
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rain during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday. In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, Haryana’s Rohtak received 96.3 mm rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.
In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm).
Delhi witnessed pleasant weather conditions on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the weather office said. The national capital received 2 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am.
The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light or moderate rain for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent.
Delhi-Mumbai connecting National Highway (NH 8) submerged after heavy rain in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand District. Drivers and passengers are facing trouble due to continuous waterlogging on the highway.
The symbolic 350-meter-long road show of PM Narendra Modi, which was scheduled to be organised in Bhopal during his day-long visit to MP on Tuesday, was cancelled following an alert of heavy rains.
“As reported due to heavy rain at several locations of the state, six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited. The loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways," said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir: Parts of the union territory received rainfall this morning; visuals from Srinagar As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar is to receive a thunderstorm with rain today.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted more showers over the next one day with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells, officials said on Monday. While train services were unaffected by rains in Mumbai, a technical glitch in the engine of a goods train affected services in the Karjat-Badlapur section of the suburban railway network, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.
Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were normal and there was no diversion anywhere in the city, a BEST spokesperson said. On Sunday, the monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier said.
While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the MeT office said. Mumbai city received moderate rainfall while the suburbs recorded heavy showers in the last 24 hours with some areas getting very heavy downpour, IMD’s Mumbai centre scientist Sushma Nair said.
A well and its surrounding land caved-in on Monday morning in Maharashtra’s Thane district which received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, civic authorities said. No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
A two-wheeler parked nearby fell into the well after it caved-in, he said. Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.
At around 6.50 am, the well and its surrounding portion caved-in, following which a scooter parked nearby fell into the water body, the official said.
The rescue operation in the Ghatkopar building collapse incident yesterday is over. Two people trapped inside were removed but were declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.
The southwest monsoon has entered eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, bringing showers in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The rain-bearing system is expected to cover entire Madhya Pradesh by June 28 or 29, he said. Intermittent showers in parts of the state have brought some respite to residents from the sweltering heat.
The monsoon set in over the eastern parts of MP, bordering Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. It is likely to advance to capital Bhopal on Monday or Tuesday and cover the entire state by June 28-29, IMD Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian told PTI.
Madhya Pradesh is very likely to see a wet week ahead, he said. The maximum temperature in the state hovered between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius following the intermittent showers, according to IMD data.
Heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Mandi district leads to a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway, causing a heavy traffic jam.
More than 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state, an official said on Sunday. Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.
“A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places," an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm. Each NDRF team has about 35-40 rescuers.
The spokesperson said these teams are also assisting the local authorities in distribution of relief material. The situation is currently under control and the teams are carrying out reconnaissance of the low-lying areas, he said.
Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sri Ganganagar City in Rajasthan following heavy rainfall.
As per IMD, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm is expected in Sri Ganganagar today.
“In the last 24 hours, Mumbai city received 31 mm of rainfall, Eastern Suburbs received 54 mm of rainfall & Western Suburbs received 59 mm of rainfall. Today moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in the city and suburbs and there is a possibility of occasional intense spells," said BMC
A yellow alert has been issued for parts of the national capital region, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram.
In view of heavy rains and the threat of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban Dist today. Teachers will attend to their duties, said Ramban administration.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi on Monday and a yellow alert for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Met Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on these three days.
Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, officials said on Sunday. In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.
While it hit the national capital two days earlier than schedule, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm rainfall in the same period, as per the IMD.
Mumbai is expected to received more showers during the day, an IMD official said. Heavy rains affected vehicular movement on some roads in the city. Water-logging in areas like Malad and Andheri slowed down the traffic further.
Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Akola.
“Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places over Gondia, Gadchiroli, a few places over Chandrapur, at isolated places over Bhandara, Yavatmal, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur districts of Vidarbha," IMD said.
The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Sunday with parts of Saurashtra and some districts in the southern region of the state receiving heavy rainfall, officials said. Conditions are now favourable for the progress of monsoon in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Ten days back, cyclone Biparjoy had lashed Kutch-Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The cyclone that made landfall near Jakhau Port on June 15 evening, left a trail of destruction as it uprooted nearly 600 trees, damaged many houses and rendered thousands of villages without power.
“Monsoon entered Gujarat on Sunday and conditions are favourable for its further progress in the state during the next 48 hours," director of the Ahmedabad centre of the IMD, Manorama Mohanty, said.
Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Mehad area of Ramban due to shooting stones and landslides since early morning: Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir.
❖ Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely during the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over the Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till June 29.
❖ Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra and Kutch is likely during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall is also likely over Gujarat until June 29.
After a slow start this year, the monsoon has made swift progress and reached most parts of the country including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In Uttarakhand, two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy showers lashed parts of the state on Sunday. In Himachal, the Mandi-Kullu National Highway has been blocked due to incessant rain.
Flash floods were also triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and heavy rain in the Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday flooding houses, washing away livestock and damaging crops and parked vehicles.
As rain battered the state in the past 24 hours, several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on 126 roads in the state, including two national highways, the state emergency operation centre said.
The weather department has issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 & 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan; Traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply”, IMD said.
The agency also issued an alert for the coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.
The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.
After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.
The southwest monsoon advanced over Delhi, and Mumbai on Sunday. While the rain-bearing system hit Delhi two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into Mumbai was two weeks late.
Meanwhile, over 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state. Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.
“A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places,” an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm.