Weather News: 4 Dead in Lightning Incidents as Rajasthan Receives First Monsoon Rain

After a slow start this year, the monsoon has made swift progress and reached most parts of the country including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Uttarakhand, two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy showers lashed parts of the state on Sunday. In Himachal, the Mandi-Kullu National Highway has been blocked due to incessant rain.

Flash floods were also triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and heavy rain in the Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday flooding houses, washing away livestock and damaging crops and parked vehicles.

As rain battered the state in the past 24 hours, several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on 126 roads in the state, including two national highways, the state emergency operation centre said.

The weather department has issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 & 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan; Traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply”, IMD said.

The agency also issued an alert for the coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.

After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.

The southwest monsoon advanced over Delhi, and Mumbai on Sunday. While the rain-bearing system hit Delhi two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into Mumbai was two weeks late.

Meanwhile, over 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state. Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.

“A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places,” an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm.