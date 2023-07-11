LIVE Weather Highlights: 27 Deaths in Himachal Till Date, Says CM; IMD Issues Red Alert for U'khand

Mumbai has received 31.17 per cent of the annual average rainfall of 2,547 mm till Monday morning, as per the city civic body’s monsoon report.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre declared the onset of monsoon in the country’s financial capital on June 25, late by about a fortnight.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.