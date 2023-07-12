Rain News Highlights: Red Alert for Delhi As Yamuna Breaches Mark of 208-metre at 10 PM; Traffic Movement Disrupted on Key Routes

Rain News LIVE highlights: Thousands were evacuated in Delhi as Yamuna breached record-level marks, leading to flood-like situation and inundating several low-lying areas. The city imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna doesn’t rise further. In Haryana, at least 10 people were killed due to rain-related incidents. CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that his government will give Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia to their kin.

People in Mandi have been advised not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam for the next few days as water will be released from Himachal Pradesh’s Pandoh Dam from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. The move has been taken due to incessant rains in the district. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna river at Old Delhi Railway Bridge crossed 207 mark.

The weather department’s prediction said that the water level will rise further. The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh has caused landslides and bridge collapses.

State minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The Manali Vidhansabha has suffered significant damage due to falling trees and damaged roads. Houses, land, and gardens have been destroyed, and the national highway is damaged due to flash floods. The link road adjacent to the bridge is also badly damaged. There is no net connectivity, electricity and water. We have made arrangements to provide food to the stranded local tourists…”