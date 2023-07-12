Rain News Highlights: Red Alert for Delhi As Yamuna Breaches Mark of 208-metre at 10 PM; Traffic Movement Disrupted on Key Routes

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Sanstuti Nath
The Yamuna water level continues to rise and breached the 208-metre at 10 PM on Wednesday, much earlier than anticipated.
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said.
On Wednesday, the river swelled to 207.55 metres at 1 pm, surpassing the previous record set in 1978, and causing further inundation of areas near the floodplains.
During an inspection of the inundated banks of the Yamuna, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated.
He also assured that the Delhi government has made all the arrangements in the relief camps, including food, toilets and other basic amenities.
“Camps have been set up in 6 districts….Delhi Govt has made concrete arrangements for Relief/Evacuation. Many relief camps have been made, all the DMs have also been told that if needed, nearby schools and dharamshalas should be acquired," he said.
Kejriwal lauded the help that the officials were receiving from the NGOs, and gurudwaras who were providing langar. “This is the time to help each other," he said.
As Yamuna’s water level is expected to breach the 208-meter mark by Thursday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested people to evacuate from low-lying and vulnerable areas saying the “lives are most important."
As alarms were sounded in Delhi, Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting on Wednesday with ministers, the Mayor and officials from various departments present. Read Full Story Here
As Yamuna water recorded an all-time high water level, it is expected to rise further and breach the 208-meter mark on Thursday morning. Due to this a red alert has been sounded in Delhi.
This is like Venice," a shopkeeper at north Delhi’s Monastery market said on Wednesday as the area was flooded, with locals scampering to salvage clothes, utensils and other objects.
The Monastery market is one of the many places that have been affected due to the Yamuna river swelling to a record high. The water level in the river rose to 207.71 metres in Delhi at 4 pm on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, government agencies said.
As heavy rains lashed in Haryana this week, flood-like situation prevails in the worst affected Ambala.
A video, posted by news agency PTI, shows residence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij submerged in water.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that his government will give Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who have died in rain-related incidents. At least 10 people have been killed due to heavy rains in Haryana.
You can take the suggested routes and avoid low-lying areas as Yamuna’s water continues to rise in Delhi
🔴People travelling from North to South
➡️Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg – Pushta Road – Vikas Marg
➡️Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Vikas Marg
🔴People travelling from East to West
➡️Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Arihant Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge
➡️Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg.
The Delhi traffic has issued advisory as water level in Yamuna breached the danger mark.
The following roads have been regulated — Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and the Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat.
The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city on Wednesday as the Yamuna river swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.
The CrPC’s section 144 prevents unlawful assembly of four or more persons and public movement in groups.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a limited quantity of water release from the Hathni Kund Barrage, amid Yamuna breaching the danger mark due to heavy rains.
In the letter, Kejriwal said, “limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won’t send a good message to the world."
Four members of a family went missing after their vehicle plunged into the Sutlej river on the Shimla-Kinnaur road, officials said on Wednesday. The missing persons were identified as Rajiv (33), his mother Sundla Devi (55), cousin brother Maher Singh (37) and his wife Sheetla (29), all residents of village Lahdu in Nankheri tehsil of Shimla.
Rajiv along with his cousin brother and his wife was taking his mother to Khaneri hospital in Rampur when the accident took place on Tuesday night, police said. The spot from where the vehicle fell down into the river was damaged due to heavy rains.
BJP leader Kaul Singh Negi said there was no safety board on the stretch and the driver could not see the damaged road at night. He said danger signs should be put up in all damaged portions for commuters’ safety. Search and rescue operations are underway to trace the four.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that levels of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 207.55 metres, don’t rise further. The Yamuna has breached its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, government agencies said on Wednesday.
Sharing an update on Yamunal water levels, Kejriwal said on Twitter, “Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi. “There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further. Highest Flood Level 207.49m (in 1978). Current Level 207.55m." .
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal asks for central government intervention to ensure that water levels in Yamuna don’t rise due to water being released from the Hathnikund barrage.
The headquarters of the Delhi Transport Corporation here has been flooded as its employees waded their way through the waterlogged entrance to get into the office on Wednesday.
Videos from the headquarters located at Indraprastha showed people folding their pants and holding shoes in their hands to enter the DTC headquarters.
“Earlier, this situation would arise only when it rained for many days together. But this time, knee-deep water has entered inside the headquarters. Adding to our woes, it also contains sewage water," an employee of the DTC told PTI Video. According to officials, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarter building has been in need of repair for a long time. Constructed in 1958, the redevelopment project of the headquarters and the bus depot has been a long standing proposal that has not achieved fruition till now, they said.
Yamuna river in Delhi has touched 207.55 metres, breaching its all time record of 207.49 metres, which it clocked in 1978, said government agencies on Wednesday.
As per the flood-monitoring portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC), at 4 am on Wednesday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge exceeded the 207-metre mark, marking the first instance since 2013. Subsequently, by 8 am, it further increased to 207.25 metres. READ MORE
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called an emergency meeting as the Yamuna reached its highest level so far at 207.55 metres, posing a threat of floods in the city.
The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official.
Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to rising level of the Yamuna river in the national capital.
Met Dept issues orange alerts for about five districts and yellow alerts for about 22 districts in Madhya Pradesh. Predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, and Jabalpur in the coming 24-48 hours.
As many as 2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol area of Kullu district owing to incessant rainfall have been evacuated safely, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. The Kullu–Manali road was opened Tuesday evening and about 2,200 vehicles crossed Kullu. There was no mobile signal in several areas in Manali and its suburbs for the past two days and the tourists were unable to contact their families, officials said.
The Kullu-Manali road was opened on the left bank of Manali, while the road on its south was washed away, a local resident said, adding that a majority of the tourists have left the place.
“Over 2,000 stranded individuals in Kasol have been successfully evacuated as of now. Our teams are working tirelessly to clear the Dunkhara landslide on the Kasol-Bhuntar road. District administration is on-site coordinating relief efforts. 2200+ vehicles have safely passed through Kullu, receiving food support at Ramshilla Chowk. I personally oversee the situation and remain committed to overcoming these challenges. Stay strong, Himachal Pradesh!," Sukhu said in a tweet.
In one of the toughest operations to dig through mounds of snow to make way for nearly 300 tourists, comprising three foreigners, who got stuck on the icy road in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley at altitudes ranging above 15,060 ft, ‘snow warriors’ on Wednesday began work to reopen the mountain pass.
Seven tourists, most of them elderly and facing health issues, were evacuated by a chopper on Tuesday from the glacial-fed Chandertal lake. More chopper flights could not operate owing to unfavourable weather and poor visibility.
Water in the Yamuna River in Delhi breathed past the all-time record level of 207.49 metres reached in 1978, government agencies said on Wednesday.
According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.25 metres by 8 am on Wednesday.
Relief measures are going on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as several parts of the states remained flooded following incessant rains in the past three days. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit the worst-hit Ambala district on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, officials said.
In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, they said.
The weather remained clear at most places for the second day in the region on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains.
Bihar is facing a high-risk situation with heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) predicted today, IMD said.
Teams of Indian Army’s Panther Division rescued and evacuated children and elderly women in Village Mandala Channa in Shahkot, Punjab who were stranded due to flash floods in Satluj River: Western Command, Indian Army
Parts of Delhi may witness light to moderate downpour on Wednesday and intermittent rains are predicted over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday due to an interaction of a western disturbance, monsoonal winds and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours. In the 36 hours starting at 8.30 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall — over 30 per cent more than July’s quota of 195.8 mm — prompting the government to issue a flood warning and shut schools temporarily.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reached Kullu to take stock of the situation in flood-hit areas after heavy rainfall in the region and said that the situation has improved a lot.
Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.
“…I have come to Kullu. There is a lot of improvement in the situation. It’s been 10 PM and I sitting at DC office, about 1 thousand vehicles have already left from Manali. Out of 5 thousand, 3-4 thousand more vehicles are expected to pass overnight. We have made one-way traffic. Vehicles going to Manali have been stopped, now only vehicles going from Manali are operational," CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said.
“We received info from the Russian Embassy that 15 Russian tourists are stranded in Kasol. We are trying to establish contact and once we will be able to contact the tourists we will inform the Embassy about their well-being," said Acting DGP, Satwant Atwal Trivedi.
“The team is deployed everywhere in the state," official added.
People in Mandi have been advised not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam for the next few days as water will be released from Himachal Pradesh’s Pandoh Dam from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. The move has been taken due to incessant rains in the district. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna river at Old Delhi Railway Bridge crossed 207 mark.
The weather department’s prediction said that the water level will rise further. The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh has caused landslides and bridge collapses.
State minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The Manali Vidhansabha has suffered significant damage due to falling trees and damaged roads. Houses, land, and gardens have been destroyed, and the national highway is damaged due to flash floods. The link road adjacent to the bridge is also badly damaged. There is no net connectivity, electricity and water. We have made arrangements to provide food to the stranded local tourists…”