Himachal Pradesh Rains: Death Toll Reaches 72; IMD Predicts Scattered Showers F Next 4-5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed scattered rainfall in the last 24 hours and predicted scattered rains in the next 4-5 days.

“The state witnessed scattered rainfall in the last 24 hours. Monsoon is on the higher side this time…If we see the data, there is 43% excess rainfall since June 1 in Himachal Pradesh. Scattered rainfall will occur in the next 4-5 days. There will be controlled rainfall in the state till August 25," said Surender Paul, IMD Scientist.