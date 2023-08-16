Himachal Pradesh Rains Highlights: Over 70 Killed in Last 3 Days; Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut on Thursday

Curated By: News Desk
August 16, 2023
Shimla, India
Himachal Pradesh Rains Highlights: At least 71 people have died since Monday in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh. Two individuals lost their lives in a fresh landslide that took place in Krishna Nagar area of Shimla, which is among the worst hit cities in Himachal Pradesh due to rains. The landslide in the Krishna Nagar area resulted in the collapse of eight houses, including six makeshift structures, and the burial of a slaughterhouse under the debris.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand for the next 5 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rainfall over Himachal for the next 2 days.
Due to incessant rains, leading to landslides and flood-like situations in several places, all schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed on Thursday, i.e. August 17.
Due to incessant rains more damages have occurred during August 13, 14 and 15 than in the entire month of July, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management said.
“71 deaths reported in three days from 13th to 15th August. Losses suffered amount to around Rs 7,500 crores, it is expected to rise. In last three days, 2,500 people re-located to safe places in the state," he said.
About 800 roads are blocked in Himachal Pradesh and the losses suffered by the state since the onset of monsoon since June 24 has crosses Rs 7,200 crore, officials told PTI.
Earlier in July, heavy rains in the state, including in Mandi, Kullu and Shimla, claimed several lives and destroyed property worth crores. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has urged the Centre to declare national calamity in Himachal Pradesh and release Rs 2,000 crore for restoration works.
The Education department had ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the state on Wednesday due to inclement weather and the Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till August 19.
Several parts of Punjab have received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. See visuals from Rupnagar district.
Parts of West Bengal’s Kolkata on Wednesday received rainfall.
Heavy rain has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.
The downpour led to more than 500 trees being uprooted in Shimla’s urban areas, posing challenges for locals.
A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh.
“The flood triggered by rains on July 9 not only destroyed our hard work for the year but also destroyed our land in a way we have never seen before. The deluge brought an overwhelming amount of sand, debris and stones, damaging the crops grown on our 12 bighas. A thick layer of almost one-foot high debris now covers our once fertile land," says Rishabh Saklani, a farmer from Sidhpur panchayat in Dharampur block of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.
This year, parts of north India have witnessed incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing devastation in its wake. Several roads were blocked and many people were stranded because of the landslides triggered due to heavy rains.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought about Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre to rebuild the state after the devastation due to floods.
Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday began rescue operations to evacuate people in several areas here which were inundated following the release of excess water from the Pong dam, officials said on Wednesday.
The Pong dam, on the Beas river, is brimming after heavy rain in its catchment areas. The water level in the Beas river rose following the release of water from the Pong dam on Tuesday, said Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.
He added that a breach in the embankment along the Beas river has flooded many villages, including Chechia Chorian, Pakhowal, Kherha, Dalelpur, Padana, Chhina Bet, Nadala, Jagatpur Kalan, Kohlian and Khariaan.
Two Nepalese nationals were killed and five others injured when a house collapsed at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday. There were seven people inside the two-storey house when it collapsed at around 8 pm on Tuesday. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.
One of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries at a hospital early on Wednesday, they said. Five people have been rescued from the rubble of the house out of whom two are in a serious condition, he said.
The house was built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Andalusians river. People working in the crusher unit were living in the house. The deceased were identified as Anmol (19) and Prince (21), both from Nepal.
“Kalka-Shmila rail line is severely affected because of the conditions in Himachal Pradesh. The track is disturbed at 7-8 places. There have been incidents of hill slips and breaches. Total 96 KM rail line has a heritage value," the Northan Railways said in a statement.
Around 70 pilgrims stranded on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district were safely evacuated on Wednesday with the help of a helicopter and SDRF personnel, while efforts were underway to rescue over 80 devotees still stuck at the spot, officials said.
More than 200 pilgrims got stranded on the route on Monday when a bridge at Bantoli in Gaundar village broke down following heavy rains. While 52 of them were rescued with the help of ropes by SDRF personnel by Tuesday evening, 70 more were rescued on Wednesday morning in a helicopter, he said.
A total of 122 pilgrims have been rescued so far and it is hoped the rest will be rescued by the afternoon, Ukhimath Sub Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma said.
The death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh rose to 57 on Wednesday with the body of a woman being pulled out of the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple near Summer Hill here, officials said. Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla’s Summer Hill, Krishna Nagar and Fagli.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that a nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh and about 60 people have been killed in the last three days.
The Education department had ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the state on Wednesday due to inclement weather and the Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till August 19.
“The challenge is huge, but we will not step back. We will move ahead and make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant in the next four years and it will become the richest and most prosperous state of India in the next 10 years," says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
“The river didn’t enter the houses, the houses entered the river. The drainage system of the houses was not managed, and we did not pay attention to the structuring. The laws need to be made stronger, and we will soon act on this," he added
“Rescue operations are underway at both places of Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar. So far, 13 bodies have been recovered from Shiv Temple in Summer Hill area, whereas one body and one severed head were found in Krishna Nagar," says Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi.
The Yamuna’s water level in Delhi followed a downward trend Wednesday morning after the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres for a brief period on Tuesday following torrential rain in the river’s upper catchment areas over the past two days. According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) website, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.14 metres at 8 am on Wednesday.
It had crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm. “The river may not swell to the evacuation level of 206.00 metres in Delhi unless the hilly region receives more rain," a CWC official said. Delhi recorded light rain on Wednesday and dry conditions are predicted over the next few days.
At least 56 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh as rain wreaked havoc in the hill state since Sunday. Torrential rain also ravaged Uttarakhand over the past two days, destroying buildings and causing landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines.
Rescue operation underway after several houses collapsed in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla yesterday.
Water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metre in Delhi earlier today following torrential rain in the river’s upper catchment areas over the past two days.
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday affecting more than 75,000 people, an official bulletin said.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said the floods claimed a life in Sivasagar district. With this, the death toll in this year’s deluge has reached 12, an official said.
At least four major rivers were flowing above the danger level in the state, officials said, adding the Brahmaputra has breached the red mark in Dhubri and Nematighat, while the Disang was flowing above the danger level in Nanglamuraghat and Dikhou in Sivasagar.
“More than 800 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas of Kangra near the Pong Dam, as their villages became inaccessible due to the elevated water level in the dam reservoir. Evacuation operation is still on as more people are being evacuated," posted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on ‘X’ (formally Twitter).
After a surplus of rainfall in most parts of India in July, the southwest monsoon has gone from “above normal" to “below normal" in just 15 days into August. The southwest monsoon was reportedly at 5 per cent higher than the long-period average (LPA) at the end of July.
However, as per the latest data, in just 15 days into August, the season’s total downpour fell to 5 per cent below LPA as 263 out of 717 Indian districts (around 36 per cent) received inadequate rainfall with deficits of 20 per cent or more, according to a report by Times of India. READ MORE
Widening cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath during the monsoon prompted authorities to shift five families to relief camps.
Admitting that land-subsidence in areas declared unsafe earlier this year seems to have been aggravated during the monsoon, Chamoli’s Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said five families were shifted from Sunil ward to relief camps two days ago.
In January, land subsidence around Joshimath led to hundreds of residents fleeing their homes, which had developed cracks, and taking refuge in hotels, rest houses and at homes of relatives and friends.
Three people were rescued and a few others are feared trapped under debris after a building collapsed on Tuesday at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said.
Additional Information Officer of the district Ravindra Negi said those rescued were rushed to a hospital while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were trying to safely bring out the others trapped in the building.
Reportedly four people are feared trapped inside the building but it is yet to be confirmed by officials.
The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Tuesday even though nearly 46,000 people are still reeling under the deluge across five districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 45,700 people are hit due to the floods in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.
Sivasagar is the worst hit with nearly 23,000 people suffering, followed by Dhemaji (20,500) and Chirang (1,500), it added.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over compensation cheques to victims of the recent floods in Punjab, assuring the people that his government will compensate for the loss of every single penny.
Addressing a gathering during a state-level Independence Day function here, Mann said the compensation amount was decided after a special ‘girdawari (survey to assess losses)’.
The Punjab government is duty-bound to compensate the people following the recent floods, Mann said and added that there is no dearth of funds with his dispensation for this.
Officials carry out rescue operations to save people stranded due to bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.
Search operations in rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand led to the recovery of two more bodies taking the death toll in a series of rain-related incidents in the state since Monday to six while seven people are still missing.
The body of a woman, who went missing after water from a swollen Pawar river entered villages in Uttarkashi district’s Arakot area, was found on Tuesday while that of a 14-year-old girl, Tejaswini, was recovered from a rain-fed stream in the Lakshman Jhula area of Rishikesh, the disaster control room here said.
The girl went missing on Monday after a car in which she was travelling with her mother and brother was swept away by the swirling waters of the stream. They were residents of Rani Mandir area of Rishikesh, it said. Operations are underway to trace her mother and brother. Those trapped under the debris of a landslide that hit a resort ‘Night Paradise Camp’ in the Lakshman Jhula area on Monday have been identified, according to police.