Mumbai Weather News Highlights: Heavy Rains Inundate Low-lying Areas After Heavy Rains, Cause Traffic Snarls on Highways

Weather today LIVE Highlights: IMD extended its "red alert" in Mumbai as rainfall continued to lash the financial capital. Amid heavy rains in Telangana, Kadem project overflow prompted 'red alert' evacuations

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 00:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai Weather News Highlights: The IMD has extended the red alert in Mumbai till Friday and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm), over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday. The Telangana government declared holiday for all educational institutions across the state for Friday as roads have been washed away and a red alert has been issued for eight districts.

Jul 27, 2023 21:35 IST

Maharashtra Rains: Schools to Remain Shut in Thane, Palghar on Friday

As heavy rains continued in parts of Maharashtra, a holiday has been declared in schools at Palghar and Thane on Friday, after the two districts continued to receive showers.

Jul 27, 2023 21:33 IST

Panchganga River Crosses Warning Mark After Heavy Rains in Kolhapur; Residents of 6 Villages Asked to Shift to Safer Places

In the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district over the last few days, the water level of the Panchganga river has crossed the warning mark, officials said on Thursday.

Residents of six villages located on the river banks have been asked to shift to safer places, they said. As per the district disaster cell, the level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir was at 40.6 feet at 11 am on Thursday.

Jul 27, 2023 21:31 IST

Maha Rains: One Swept Away in Nullah in Thane Amid Heavy rainfall

A 32-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah near a creek in Kalwa town of Thane district while he was fishing amid intense showers on Thursday.

Jul 27, 2023 20:23 IST

Maha Rains: Heavy Rain Inundates Several Localities in Thane, Leads to Traffic Snarls on Highways

Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday, where many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging, which also affected the movement of traffic on two major highways, officials said.

Due to incessant rains, many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar in Thane district, while Vasai and Virar in Palghar district were inundated, the officials said.

Jul 27, 2023 18:48 IST

Heavy Rains Continue to Lash T'gana; State Govt Puts Administration on Alert

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday said the administration has been put on alert as heavy rains continued to lash the state.

The downpour led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at several places in the state with rivulets and other water bodies overflowing.

In the temple town of Bhadrachalam, water level in Godavari river stood at 49.80 ft at 1 PM and the second flood warning was in force (third and final flood warning level is 53 ft), official sources said.

Jul 27, 2023 17:04 IST

Mumbai News: BMC Urges People To Remain Indoors, Stay Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday.

“The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.

Jul 27, 2023 17:02 IST

Maharashtra Rains: Orange Alert For Mumbai & Raigad Today

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre for  Thane and Palghar districts, issued an ‘orange’ alert, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy downpour at isolated places, the official said.

Jul 27, 2023 16:54 IST

Maharashtra Rains: Red Alert For Mumbai & Raigad Today

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places", a civic official said.

Jul 27, 2023 16:33 IST

Mumbai News: Waterlogging in Low-lying Areas After Incessant Rains

Incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai and road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.

The civic body operated pumps to drain out water at Marine Lines and some other places. Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed.

Jul 27, 2023 16:31 IST

Don’t Cut Short Monsoon Session Under Guise of Heavy Rains: Patole to Maharashtra Govt

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Eknath Shinde government not to cut short the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature under the guise of heavy rains, stressing that there are many important issues that need discussion.

“Some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are receiving heavy rains but half of the state has not received enough rains yet. The government should not try to cut short the session by citing heavy rains. It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House," Patole said.

Jul 27, 2023 15:15 IST

Telangana News | NDRF Teams on Standby, Entire Village Submerged, Evacuations in Warangal

NDRF, SDRF, and Fire Service teams on standby for rescue operations. Special control rooms set up in Secretariat and districts to monitor flood situation. Heavy downpour were reported in North Telangana and Moranchapalli village in Bhupalpalli district was entirely submerged under flood waters. Evacuations and precautions being taken in Warangal and other affected areas.

Jul 27, 2023 14:54 IST

Mumbai Weather | Red Alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri & Mumbai till Friday; Orange Alert in These Dists

The IMD has issued a “red alert" for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Mumbai until 8.30 AM tomorrow morning. Following this, there will be a yellow alert in Mumbai. An orange alert has been issued for Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad tomorrow.

Jul 27, 2023 14:47 IST

Weather News LIVE: Very Heavy Rains Predicted in Telangana on Friday; Check Full Report

From 8.30 AM on July 28 to 8.30 AM on July 29, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts on Telangana. In Hyderabad, there will be light to moderate rain with occasional intense spells during the same period, as per the report.

Jul 27, 2023 14:42 IST

Weather News LIVE: Heavy Rains in These Telangana Dists; Intense Wet Spells in Hyderabad

According to the special report issued at 1 PM by the Met Centre of IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain (greater than 24 cm) is expected at isolated places in Telangana districts like Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and others from 1300 hours on July 27 to 0830 hours on July 28. During the same period, heavy rain is likely in various places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and other districts. In Hyderabad, heavy to very heavy rain with intense spells is very likely.

Jul 27, 2023 14:24 IST

Mumbai Weather News LIVE: Incessant Rains Lead to Traffic Block on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The highway police implemented a two-hour traffic block on the Mumbai-bound arm of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to clear boulders and mud from the carriageway. The landslide that occurred near the Adoshi tunnel on July 23 due to incessant rains caused the need for these special blocks. This was the third such block taken by the highway police to remove debris and mud on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Expressway. The traffic block was in effect from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Jul 27, 2023 13:41 IST

Weather LIVE | All Schools, Educational Institutes in Telangana to be Shut Tomorrow: State Govt

Telangana government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state tomorrow (Friday) as roads have been washed away, and a red alert has been issued for 8 districts. The incessant rainfall continues to lash Telangana, with the water level of Godavari in Bhadrachalam rising. The rainfall figures from last night are mind-boggling, with some regions experiencing extremely heavy downpours.

The recorded rainfall figures are as follows:

  • Chityal (Bhupalpally): 616 mm
  • Regonda: 460 mm
  • Chelpur: 457 mm
  • Karakagudem: 391 mm
  • Kamalapur: 355 mm
  • Sirikonda (ADB): 324 mm
  • Palakurthy: 269 mm
  • Zafargadh (Jangaon): 258 mm
  • Nekkonda (WGL): 251 mm
  • Khazipet: 239 mm
  • Kothagudem: 238 mm
  • Qila Warangal: 221 mm
  • Warangal: 195 mm
  • Hanamkonda: 186 mm
    Jul 27, 2023 13:35 IST

    Weather News LIVE: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Konkan, Goa & Madhya Maha Region

    A latest weather bulletin has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm), over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday. The potential impact of this weather is flooding. As a safety measure, it is advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and stay away from vulnerable structures.

    Jul 27, 2023 13:26 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: Punjab BJP Delegation Meets Guv Over Floods, Blames AAP Govt for Negligence

    Punjab BJP delegation led by party’s state unit chief Sunil Jakhar met Governor Banwarilal Purohit regarding the flood issue and blamed AAP government for negligence. “We have requested the governor that answers should be sought from this government so that people of Punjab come to know how because of negligence on part of the AAP dispensation, the heavy losses caused due to floods could have been prevented," Jakhar said.

    Jul 27, 2023 13:16 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: 13 NDRF Teams Deployed in Maharashtra Districts

    The NDRF said 13 NDRF teams are deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains and flood. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted “heavy to very heavy rain" in the city on Thursday.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:55 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert for These Maharashtra Districts

    For Friday, the IMD has given an Orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara, though the situation is likely to ease over the weekend. Fishermen on the coastal Konkan region have been advised against venturing into the high seas till July 30 as there will be heavy rains with strong winds touching up to 55-kmph during the period.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:53 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: Traffic Snarls in Mumbai Amid Rains

    Although there are no disruptions in suburban rail services, roads and highways in Mumbai witnessed slow-moving traffic with snarls were reported in different parts of the city due to rains.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:46 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai Extended till Tomorrow

    The red alert for Mumbai will continue until 8.30 am tomorrow as heavy rainfall continue to lash the financial capital.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:43 IST

    Maharashtra Rains Updates: Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Red Alert

    Apart from Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have also been issued a ‘Red alert’ today due to incessant rainfall, as per the IMD.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:40 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: Two Dead in Rain-related Incidents in Maharashtra

    Two rain-related deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. In Thane, a motorcyclist reportedly skidded on a wet stretch, lost control, and was trapped and crushed to death between the wheels of a container truck on Ghodbunder Road. A woman was killed when a wall collapsed at her home in Kolhapur this morning during a downpour.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:34 IST

    Rains News LIVE Updates: Panchganga River Crosses Warning Mark in Maha's Kolhapur District

    Water level of the Panchganga river has exceeded the warning mark due to heavy rains in recent days, Officials in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district said. The Panchganga river at Rajaram weir reached 40.6 feet on Thursday, just above the warning mark of 39 feet. A total of 81 bunds in the district have been submerged as a result of the rains.

    Jul 27, 2023 12:18 IST

    Telangana Rains Updates: Kadem Project Overflows, Red Alert Sounded for Evacuations

    As heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, continued inflows have led to floodwaters flowing above the Kadem project in Nirmal district on Thursday. The district collector has announced a ‘red alert’ to evacuate nearby villages after 14 gates of the project were lifted to release water downstream.

    Jul 27, 2023 11:14 IST

    Mumbai Rains Updates: Vehicles Pass Through Waterlogged Streets Near Marine Lines Station | WATCH

    Vehicles were seen passing through the waterlogged streets near Marine Lines station.

    Jul 27, 2023 11:11 IST

    Maharashtra Rains Updates: Two-wheeler Rider Dies in Accident on Ghodbunder Road

    A two-wheeler rider lost his life in an accident on Ghodbunder road in Thane, according to News18 reports. The rider came under the wheels of a container, it said.

    Jul 27, 2023 10:35 IST

    Mumbai Rains Updates: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Predicted, No Major Waterlogging, Says IMD

    The Mumbai Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted “heavy to very heavy rain" in the city for Thursday. Since Thursday morning, the city has experienced continuous rainfall, but there have been no reports of significant waterlogging in low-lying areas.

    Jul 27, 2023 09:53 IST

    Telangana Rains: Waterlogging in Hyderabad; NH-163 Bridge in Mulugu Hit Due to Heavy Rains

    Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad, Telangana, has led to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Moreover, a section of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu is also experiencing water flow due to the continuous downpour, causing trouble for commuters.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai after the IMD forecasted a “red alert” in the city, indicating extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. IMD in its latest weather update said Mumbai’s Colaba experienced extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an “orange alert” for heavy rainfall in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Solan and Mandi. The weather office in Telangana has issued a “red alert” in 10 districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy showers very likely to occur in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Warangal.

    As Mumbai experienced its wettest July ever on Wednesday, with a record 1,557.8 mm rainfall so far, with the previous record was 1,502 mm in July 2020, the IMD upgraded its ‘orange’ alert to ‘red’ due to incessant heavy rains with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. The red alert predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, covering Mumbai city and suburban areas.

