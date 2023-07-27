Mumbai Weather News Highlights: Heavy Rains Inundate Low-lying Areas After Heavy Rains, Cause Traffic Snarls on Highways

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 00:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Mumbai Weather News Highlights: The IMD has extended the red alert in Mumbai till Friday and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm), over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday. The Telangana government declared holiday for all educational institutions across the state for Friday as roads have been washed away and a red alert has been issued for eight districts.
As heavy rains continued in parts of Maharashtra, a holiday has been declared in schools at Palghar and Thane on Friday, after the two districts continued to receive showers.
In the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district over the last few days, the water level of the Panchganga river has crossed the warning mark, officials said on Thursday.
Residents of six villages located on the river banks have been asked to shift to safer places, they said. As per the district disaster cell, the level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir was at 40.6 feet at 11 am on Thursday.
A 32-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah near a creek in Kalwa town of Thane district while he was fishing amid intense showers on Thursday.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday, where many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging, which also affected the movement of traffic on two major highways, officials said.
Due to incessant rains, many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar in Thane district, while Vasai and Virar in Palghar district were inundated, the officials said.
Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday said the administration has been put on alert as heavy rains continued to lash the state.
The downpour led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at several places in the state with rivulets and other water bodies overflowing.
In the temple town of Bhadrachalam, water level in Godavari river stood at 49.80 ft at 1 PM and the second flood warning was in force (third and final flood warning level is 53 ft), official sources said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday.
“The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre for Thane and Palghar districts, issued an ‘orange’ alert, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy downpour at isolated places, the official said.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places", a civic official said.
Incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai and road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.
The civic body operated pumps to drain out water at Marine Lines and some other places. Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed.
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Eknath Shinde government not to cut short the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature under the guise of heavy rains, stressing that there are many important issues that need discussion.
“Some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are receiving heavy rains but half of the state has not received enough rains yet. The government should not try to cut short the session by citing heavy rains. It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House," Patole said.
NDRF, SDRF, and Fire Service teams on standby for rescue operations. Special control rooms set up in Secretariat and districts to monitor flood situation. Heavy downpour were reported in North Telangana and Moranchapalli village in Bhupalpalli district was entirely submerged under flood waters. Evacuations and precautions being taken in Warangal and other affected areas.
The IMD has issued a “red alert" for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Mumbai until 8.30 AM tomorrow morning. Following this, there will be a yellow alert in Mumbai. An orange alert has been issued for Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad tomorrow.
From 8.30 AM on July 28 to 8.30 AM on July 29, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts on Telangana. In Hyderabad, there will be light to moderate rain with occasional intense spells during the same period, as per the report.
According to the special report issued at 1 PM by the Met Centre of IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain (greater than 24 cm) is expected at isolated places in Telangana districts like Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and others from 1300 hours on July 27 to 0830 hours on July 28. During the same period, heavy rain is likely in various places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and other districts. In Hyderabad, heavy to very heavy rain with intense spells is very likely.
The highway police implemented a two-hour traffic block on the Mumbai-bound arm of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to clear boulders and mud from the carriageway. The landslide that occurred near the Adoshi tunnel on July 23 due to incessant rains caused the need for these special blocks. This was the third such block taken by the highway police to remove debris and mud on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Expressway. The traffic block was in effect from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Telangana government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state tomorrow (Friday) as roads have been washed away, and a red alert has been issued for 8 districts. The incessant rainfall continues to lash Telangana, with the water level of Godavari in Bhadrachalam rising. The rainfall figures from last night are mind-boggling, with some regions experiencing extremely heavy downpours.
The recorded rainfall figures are as follows:
A latest weather bulletin has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm), over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday. The potential impact of this weather is flooding. As a safety measure, it is advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and stay away from vulnerable structures.
Punjab BJP delegation led by party’s state unit chief Sunil Jakhar met Governor Banwarilal Purohit regarding the flood issue and blamed AAP government for negligence. “We have requested the governor that answers should be sought from this government so that people of Punjab come to know how because of negligence on part of the AAP dispensation, the heavy losses caused due to floods could have been prevented," Jakhar said.
The NDRF said 13 NDRF teams are deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains and flood. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted “heavy to very heavy rain" in the city on Thursday.
For Friday, the IMD has given an Orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara, though the situation is likely to ease over the weekend. Fishermen on the coastal Konkan region have been advised against venturing into the high seas till July 30 as there will be heavy rains with strong winds touching up to 55-kmph during the period.
Although there are no disruptions in suburban rail services, roads and highways in Mumbai witnessed slow-moving traffic with snarls were reported in different parts of the city due to rains.
The red alert for Mumbai will continue until 8.30 am tomorrow as heavy rainfall continue to lash the financial capital.
Apart from Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have also been issued a ‘Red alert’ today due to incessant rainfall, as per the IMD.
Two rain-related deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. In Thane, a motorcyclist reportedly skidded on a wet stretch, lost control, and was trapped and crushed to death between the wheels of a container truck on Ghodbunder Road. A woman was killed when a wall collapsed at her home in Kolhapur this morning during a downpour.
Water level of the Panchganga river has exceeded the warning mark due to heavy rains in recent days, Officials in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district said. The Panchganga river at Rajaram weir reached 40.6 feet on Thursday, just above the warning mark of 39 feet. A total of 81 bunds in the district have been submerged as a result of the rains.
As heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, continued inflows have led to floodwaters flowing above the Kadem project in Nirmal district on Thursday. The district collector has announced a ‘red alert’ to evacuate nearby villages after 14 gates of the project were lifted to release water downstream.
Vehicles were seen passing through the waterlogged streets near Marine Lines station.
A two-wheeler rider lost his life in an accident on Ghodbunder road in Thane, according to News18 reports. The rider came under the wheels of a container, it said.
The Mumbai Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted “heavy to very heavy rain" in the city for Thursday. Since Thursday morning, the city has experienced continuous rainfall, but there have been no reports of significant waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad, Telangana, has led to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Moreover, a section of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu is also experiencing water flow due to the continuous downpour, causing trouble for commuters.
As Mumbai experienced its wettest July ever on Wednesday, with a record 1,557.8 mm rainfall so far, with the previous record was 1,502 mm in July 2020, the IMD upgraded its ‘orange’ alert to ‘red’ due to incessant heavy rains with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. The red alert predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, covering Mumbai city and suburban areas.