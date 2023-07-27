Mumbai Weather News Highlights: Heavy Rains Inundate Low-lying Areas After Heavy Rains, Cause Traffic Snarls on Highways

In the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district over the last few days, the water level of the Panchganga river has crossed the warning mark, officials said on Thursday.

Residents of six villages located on the river banks have been asked to shift to safer places, they said. As per the district disaster cell, the level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir was at 40.6 feet at 11 am on Thursday.