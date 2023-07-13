Delhi Flood News: PM Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, LG Saxena to Discuss Situation; Yamuna Water Level Decreases

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Weather News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to France, on Thursday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Vinay Saxena to discuss the flood situation in the national capital.
The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight, a senior Central Water Commission official said on Thursday.
According to the CWC flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable till 4 pm.
“The water level has stabilised and it will start coming down in the next four hours.
Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the LG Delhi. A sufficient number of NDRF teams have being deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need, the Home Minister’s Office said.
PM Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Delhi, government sources said.
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him from France and enquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. “He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central Government," Saxena tweeted.
The water level of the Yamuna River decreases in Delhi. Water reached 208.63 meters at 10 pm.
Sharing a video on Twitter, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti claimed Hathinikund surplus water is diverted towards Delhi.
Torrential rains have receded across northwest India, but Uttarakhand will remain on alert during the next five days. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the vulnerable hill state till July 17. READ MORE
Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Delhi on Friday while a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for July 15, the Met office has said. Delhi witnessed light rain on Thursday, adding to the severe waterlogging in the city’s low-lying areas.
A weather forecaster predicted rainfall is likely in the city for the next seven days.
In light of heavy monsoon and rainfall, the Red Fort will be closed till July 14, ASI said.
The water level of River Yamuna in Delhi was recorded at 208.66 metres at 6pm today.
A cloud mass is approaching from west (from Haryana) leading to possibility of spell of light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h over Delhi during next 2-3 hours.
Yamuna Bazar area severely flooded amid rise in water level of Yamuna River.
Trucks, bus submerged in water as several areas of the city are reeling under flood or flood-like situations due to the rise in the water level of River Yamuna.
Several areas in Dibrugarh flooded and water reach people’s homes as water-level of the Brahmaputra River increases due to torrential rain.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered that all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday on account of the Yamuna crossing the danger mark and chances of rain.
The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metres downstream of Okhla Barrage around 11.45 am Thursday, according to the Irrigation Department.
District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who himself went on an inflated boat to inspect low-lying areas submerged in water along the river, issued the order for the closure of schools.
“The water level has stabilised and it will start coming down in the next four hours. It is expected to drop to 208.45 metres by 3 am on Friday," Central Water Commission (CWC) Director Sharad Chandra told PTI.
Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the national capital again on Thursday, adding to the severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city. Brief spells of light rainfall occurred in parts of central and south Delhi like Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas and Jangpura.
A dozen NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. Three teams each have been deployed in central, east and north east Delhi while two are stationed in south east Delhi and one in Shahdara area of the national capital, a force spokesperson said.
Closure of roads due to the overflowing Yamuna also hit traffic in several parts of the city, especially east Delhi, where passengers were stuck for hours.
According to the advisory, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly.
The Punjab government extended the holiday in schools till July 16. The rain fury has left normal life paralysed in several parts of the state.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kinnaur.
Flood water reaches the Red Fort in Delhi.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, “The flooding is excessive here, water has entered the houses of people. The Administration and all of us are here. We are seeing to it that people get food and other essential items and they do not face any issues. Water will recede once the rainfall stops. After that, the other losses to the power supply, water and roadways will be reinstated…"
Delhi flooding is turning political with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders blaming it on the high discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana while the Centre is countering the same saying the barrage has its own capacity to stop water and it is not a dam.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday conceded that there is no reservoir where water can be stored upstream and hence water has to be released. “It seems by today evening, water may start reducing," the CM said.
Yamuna water has entered Delhi’s Ring Road between ITO and ISBT Kashmiri Gate and inundated many other low-lying areas of the national capital with Yamuna water levels crossing a record 208.5 meters, though there was no rain in Delhi this week. READ MORE
An estimated 72 per cent of districts in India are exposed to extreme flood events but only 25 per cent of them have level flood forecasting stations, or early warning systems, a new report said on Thursday.
Despite high exposure to floods, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are the best performing states in terms of flood early warning systems (EWS), according to the report by independent policy research think tank The Council on Energy Environment and Water.
The report showed that Himachal Pradesh, currently battling massive floods, is among the states with the lowest availability of EWS. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, is moderately exposed to extreme flood events but has a high availability of flood EWS, it said.
With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.
Private establishments are advised to work from home, they said. The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat here on Thursday.
“Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added. Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister’s office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.
Laksar | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects flood-affected areas in various districts. He reviewed relief and rescue works in these areas.
The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, he said. “Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River." “On the other hand, interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmeri Gate," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products, he added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna.
The Yamuna swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.
Inspecting the Wazirabad treatment plant, Kejriwal said all arrangements are being made to provide relief to the people. “Due to increase in the Yamuna water level, many water treatment plants had to be closed. I personally visited the Wazirabad plant on the banks of the Yamuna. We will start it as soon as the situation returns to normalcy," he tweeted.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All Govt offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home. Advisory is being issued for private offices too to Work for Home. Water rationing will have to be done as 3 Water Treatment Plants are shut and people will face water crisis for a day or two. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed. There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools."
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an “extreme situation”.
The low-lying areas near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate were flooded due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna. The river swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978. The authorities in north India have been working on a war footing to rescue stranded tourists, restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads and prevent floodwaters from entering new areas. BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur visited Kullu district and took review of the situation of the flood-affected areas.
As many as 2,000 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol were evacuated and more than 300 tourist vehicles stuck in Lahaul following landslides and flash floods left for their respective destinations, the state government said.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by three days of incessant downpour and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents. Financial assistance will also be provided to the poor and others whose houses have been affected by the rain, he said.
A total of 10 rain-related deaths have been reported from some of the affected districts. Food packets, water tankers and fodder for animals are being dispatched to the affected areas while people have been moved to safety, Khattar said.
With the Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar rivers overflowing, Ambala was the worst affected, he said, adding that the Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat and the Panchkula districts have also been hit by the recent incessant rainfall.
In Chandigarh, water supply, sewerage and roads have been damaged due to rain. “Our first priority is to fix the water supply pipeline. In the next three-four days, all the minor work related to the roads will be done. It may take up to a month to fix the road which is completely broken,” Chandigarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said.
Twelve people died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents within a span of 24 hours ending 8 pm on Wednesday, while 18 have died in Punjab and Haryana so far, according to official data.
Meanwhile, managing director of IMD’s Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said that light rain is likely to occur in a few places in Andhra Pradesh in the next three days. Heavy rain is likely in many districts of the coastal areas of the state after three days.