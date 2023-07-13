Delhi Flood News: PM Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, LG Saxena to Discuss Situation; Yamuna Water Level Decreases

It is expected to drop to 208.45 metres by 3 am on Friday,” Central Water Commission (CWC) Director Sharad Chandra told PTI.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an “extreme situation”.

The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, he said. “Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River.”

The low-lying areas near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate were flooded due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna. The river swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978. The authorities in north India have been working on a war footing to rescue stranded tourists, restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads and prevent floodwaters from entering new areas. BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur visited Kullu district and took review of the situation of the flood-affected areas.

As many as 2,000 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol were evacuated and more than 300 tourist vehicles stuck in Lahaul following landslides and flash floods left for their respective destinations, the state government said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by three days of incessant downpour and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents. Financial assistance will also be provided to the poor and others whose houses have been affected by the rain, he said.

A total of 10 rain-related deaths have been reported from some of the affected districts. Food packets, water tankers and fodder for animals are being dispatched to the affected areas while people have been moved to safety, Khattar said.

With the Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar rivers overflowing, Ambala was the worst affected, he said, adding that the Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat and the Panchkula districts have also been hit by the recent incessant rainfall.

In Chandigarh, water supply, sewerage and roads have been damaged due to rain. “Our first priority is to fix the water supply pipeline. In the next three-four days, all the minor work related to the roads will be done. It may take up to a month to fix the road which is completely broken,” Chandigarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said.

Twelve people died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents within a span of 24 hours ending 8 pm on Wednesday, while 18 have died in Punjab and Haryana so far, according to official data.

Meanwhile, managing director of IMD’s Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said that light rain is likely to occur in a few places in Andhra Pradesh in the next three days. Heavy rain is likely in many districts of the coastal areas of the state after three days.