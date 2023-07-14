Delhi Flood News: 3 Boys Drown in Floodwaters Near Mukundpur; Yamuna Water Level Recedes

Delhi Flood News Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal monitored steps being taken to fix the ITO intersection and Rajghat after it was submerged as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage.

The chief minister also tweeted that Okhla treatment will be started and he will monitor the working as the Yamuna water level recedes.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to seek help from the NDRF and Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damage to the regulator.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Water level decreased to 208.20 metres at 5 pm on Friday, according to the Central Water Commission.

So far, at least three children drowned to death in the waterlogging near Delhi’s Mukundpur in the North West district. The bodies have been sent to a hospital. The investigation is underway, said Delhi Police.

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Somnath Bharti on Friday addressed a press conference on the weather conditions in the national capital and showed a video of water release from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage that has “caused a flood-like situation in Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, AAP minister Atishi had said that the water released by Haryana was partially responsible for increasing water levels in the Yamuna River. Some more areas in Delhi were submerged on Friday as the water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 208.46 metres at 6 am.

Top government sources told News18 that by 10 pm last night, 15 NDRF teams were deployed in Delhi, of which four teams each have been stationed in central Delhi, south-east Delhi and east Delhi, while three have been deployed in north-east Delhi and one in Shahadra. So far, 3.362 people have been rescued along with 54 animals.

River Yamuna is flowing above the highest flood level in Mathura, with the water level at Shergarh being recorded at 176.57 metres. The Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a red alert for Yamuna in Faridabad as the water level at Manjhawali crossed the all-time high flood level (which is 193.96 metres) and now stands at 194.01 metres.

As the water reached ITO Red Light on Friday morning, Jamuna Bazar near Marghat Mandir, Yamuna Bazar Ghat area, Rind Road near IP College, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road near Supreme Court, ITO and Pushta Road were all inundated. Officials said that it is not just Yamuna’s water that has caused a flood-like situation but the drain water overflowing and backflowing in many areas.

Keeping view of the situation in the national capital, 16 NDRF teams have been deployed, and schools, colleges and even Nigam Bodh Ghat have been shut. Red Fort has also been closed to visitors. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. Delhi hospitals have also kept beds vacant for emergency cases.

The operations of the Northern Railways remain suspended. About 600 mail express trains have been cancelled for the next six days.