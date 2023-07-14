Delhi Flood News: 3 Boys Drown in Floodwaters Near Mukundpur; Yamuna Water Level Recedes

Curated By: Kavya Mishra & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 23:29 IST
New Delhi, India
The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for moderate rain and thundershowers on Saturday in Delhi, parts of which continue to reel from a flood-like situation.
Several areas, including Laxmi Nagar, Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Mungeshpur and a few localities in east Delhi, witnessed light rainfall on Friday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial and a ground survey of flood-affected areas in Saharanpur district and met the affected people in relief camps.
The chief minister visited the Mandi complex in Sultanpur-Chilkana town and distributed relief materials and provided assistance to the victims. He also issued instructions to the officers to provide all possible help to the affected people.
Water from the Yamuna entered Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat in Delhi, inundating its lawns and pathways, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vice-Chairman Vijay Goel said on Friday.
Goel said the flood water rose up to the memorial complex’s entrance and later inundated the pathways leading to the marble platform where Gandhi was cremated.
Severe waterlogging was reported on National Highway 37 in Jorabat, along the Assam-Meghalaya border following heavy rainfall in the region on Friday.
“IAF has been fully involved in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in the light of the current flood situation. In the last 48 hours, a total of 40 sorties have been carried out, in which, 126 people have been rescued and 17 tons of relief materials have been distributed in various areas. In the last 24 hrs, major operations have been carried out towards flood-affected areas of Haryana," ANI reported.
Villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti and Jansui were provided with relief materials consisting of rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food and water bottles by M-17 helicopters. Airwarriors and all requisite assets such as M-17 and Chinook Helicopters and An-32 and C-130 Transport Aircraft remain on standby to undertake required operations.
“Out of 32 gates, five are shut at the Yamuna barrage.. that is why waterlogging is taking place in nearby areas.. we are trying to get these 5 gates opened so that the water flows back to the barrage..we are trying our best to bring the situation back to normal," said Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi inspects the work to open 5 gates of Yamuna Barrage.
Delhi government is restarting the Okhla water treatment plant as Yamuna water levels recede, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
“With receding water levels, we are starting Okhla water treatment. Am reaching there to take stock," he tweeted.
Massive flooding was reported in Green Beauty Farms, Sector 135 of Noida as River Yamuna overflows and floods nearby areas.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reach ITO Yamuna Barrage to monitor relief operations after the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat were submerged as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage.
Earlier, CM Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to seek help from the NDRF and Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damage to the regulator.
Delhi reported its first death due to water logging in the national capital as 3 kids drowned in the north-west district’s Mukundpur. All three kids are aged between 12-15.
According to sources, the kids had gone inside the water when they drowned. The bodies have been recovered and have been sent to the hospital
Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Friday asked Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj not to indulge in a blame game after the minister alleged a delay in the deployment of the NDRF in repairing an irrigation department regulator that exacerbated Delhi’s already dire flood situation.
In the presence of the L-G, Bharadwaj claimed that despite reaching out to the officers, asking them to deploy NDRF teams to fix the damaged water regulator that caused flooding in the ITO area on Thursday night, “there was no response from them." “We wrote to the chief secretary on WhatsApp group last night to call NDRF else water might enter sensitive areas of Delhi… But, our messages were ignored," PTI quoted the Delhi minister as saying.
Indian Meteorological Department on Friday issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra.
“The water has receded slightly but we are still on high alert and fully prepared for any emergency. There are still 4-5 places which are affected by severe waterlogging. We have rescued almost 900 people and 600 animals from the affected areas and the relief work is still going on. However, the NDRF team is still on standby. Till now, there have been no reports of any casualty," Sharat Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Seelampur told ANI.
BJP national president JP Nadda, who visited the flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh, assured that the central government will provide all possible help to help strore normalcy.
“We are trying our best to bring life in the state to normalcy. The Centre will provide all possible help. Financial help will be also provided by the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue work," he said.
“Firstly, we have to make efforts to take out the people of Delhi from this situation. This has to be done on a war footing. But I don’t understand. It has been raining in Himachal Pradesh for the past 1 week. The water was bound to come. Where was CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government sleeping? I don’t understand what BJP’s central government wants. What will happen to the small children, the old aged people and those unwell? I blame all three- Haryana, Kejriwal’s Delhi govt and the Central government," said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for today.
“Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on July 14," IMD said in a statement.
“Traffic movement is restricted on IP Road both carriage ways from under IP flyover to W point and vice versa due to overflow of sewer water near IP flyover. Commuters are advised to take alternate route and to avoid the stretch," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Former CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state assembly Jairam Thakur on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected regions of Himachal Pradesh.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hit out at Delhi Minister Atishi’s remarks stating that water released by Haryana was partially responsible for increasing water levels in Yamuna river leading to flooding in parts of Delhi.
“The flood is a natural calamity and politics should not be done on it. We cannot control water in the barrage. Water will automatically release from the barrage once it crosses the limit. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day. As far as the release of water is concerned, we have told Arvind Kejriwal that we can control a limited amount of water in the barrage," CM Khattar said.
“The road from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van and vice versa has been closed due to waterlogging. General public is requested to avoid this stretch and plan journey accordingly," the Delhi police said in a tweet.
Even though water has begun to recede from some areas in Delhi, major part of low-lying areas are still inundated, which might act as a breeding ground for water borne-bacteria.
BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday took stock of the flood situation in Himachal Pradesh and visited the affected areas in and around the Mandi district. Nadda was accompanied by former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur.
“Due to the flooding, water has entered pump rooms and our 3 water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad are on the banks of Yamuna, there also water has entered and we can’t run the machines because of that. So we won’t be able to start operating the machines until the water level goes down," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
“15 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi. 4,346 people have been rescued and shifted to safer areas. 179 animals have also been rescued," said Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Friday.
Quoting a tourism official from Sikkim, a PTI report said six minor landslides along the road have cut-off tourist destinations Lachung and Lachen from the rest of the state. Repair work is underway by the BRP it might take 3-4 days to reopen the road for traffic, the official added.
Roads have also been washed away at Rafung Khola and Lanthey Khola due to continuous heavy rain, cutting connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang in northern Sikkim, a Mangan district official noted.
Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall has cut off the road connectivity between large parts of northern and eastern Sikkim, including Nathula pass. Efforts to restore the connectivity are underway, officials said on Friday.
Quoting officials, a PTI report said a landslide in the 9th Mile area along the Jawaharlal Nehru Road in the morning cut off Nathula pass, connecting India and China, besides tourist destinations such as Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir, from capital Gangtok.
While addressing the media at Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator is damaged due to waterlogging, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told LG that he made several requests to different officers last night to call NDRF but to no avail and that the the NDRF reached the spot today.
“I would like to tell you that this is not the time to blame someone or make comments. Right now, we need to do teamwork. I too can say a lot of things but this is not needed right now," LG Saxena responded.
Army has been requisitioned by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena as the flood situation worsens in Delhi. So far two teams of engineers have moved to ITO and WHO Building respectively.
Army sources told CNN-News18 that some sluice gates at ITO barrage were jammed. Engineers worked overnight to cut the overhang.
On the other hand, one drain out gate has got jammed at WHO barrage and is likely to break. A team of engineers is at location making alternate arrangements.
“According to the weather department, Maharashtra will receive good rainfall, the required amount in the month of July. There is no warning for the fishermen currently because the Arabian Sea is having normal, seasonal weather. Because of this, in the coming 2-3 days, Maharashtra will receive light to moderate rainfall," said Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai.
“If you see, for the past 3-4 days, it has been raining in all the districts. In some places, the intensity is more and in others, it is less. But in the coming 3-4 days, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in South Konkan and North Konkan. When it comes to North Maharashtra and Vidarbha, there is a possibility of moderate rain," Sunil Kamble, Director, IMD Mumbai was quoted by ANI as saying.
Delhi Flood News Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal monitored steps being taken to fix the ITO intersection and Rajghat after it was submerged as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage.
The chief minister also tweeted that Okhla treatment will be started and he will monitor the working as the Yamuna water level recedes.
Earlier, CM Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to seek help from the NDRF and Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damage to the regulator.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna Water level decreased to 208.20 metres at 5 pm on Friday, according to the Central Water Commission.
So far, at least three children drowned to death in the waterlogging near Delhi’s Mukundpur in the North West district. The bodies have been sent to a hospital. The investigation is underway, said Delhi Police.
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Somnath Bharti on Friday addressed a press conference on the weather conditions in the national capital and showed a video of water release from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage that has “caused a flood-like situation in Delhi.”
Earlier in the day, AAP minister Atishi had said that the water released by Haryana was partially responsible for increasing water levels in the Yamuna River. Some more areas in Delhi were submerged on Friday as the water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 208.46 metres at 6 am.
Top government sources told News18 that by 10 pm last night, 15 NDRF teams were deployed in Delhi, of which four teams each have been stationed in central Delhi, south-east Delhi and east Delhi, while three have been deployed in north-east Delhi and one in Shahadra. So far, 3.362 people have been rescued along with 54 animals.
River Yamuna is flowing above the highest flood level in Mathura, with the water level at Shergarh being recorded at 176.57 metres. The Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a red alert for Yamuna in Faridabad as the water level at Manjhawali crossed the all-time high flood level (which is 193.96 metres) and now stands at 194.01 metres.
As the water reached ITO Red Light on Friday morning, Jamuna Bazar near Marghat Mandir, Yamuna Bazar Ghat area, Rind Road near IP College, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road near Supreme Court, ITO and Pushta Road were all inundated. Officials said that it is not just Yamuna’s water that has caused a flood-like situation but the drain water overflowing and backflowing in many areas.
Keeping view of the situation in the national capital, 16 NDRF teams have been deployed, and schools, colleges and even Nigam Bodh Ghat have been shut. Red Fort has also been closed to visitors. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. Delhi hospitals have also kept beds vacant for emergency cases.
The operations of the Northern Railways remain suspended. About 600 mail express trains have been cancelled for the next six days.