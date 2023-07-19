Weather Update: Mumbai, Konkan Schools to Remain Shut on Thursday; Maha Govt Appeals Kids to Stay Indoors Amid Yellow Alert

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 23:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather Update Today: The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai and the entire Konkan region tomorrow in view of the Yellow alert issued due to heavy rains. Children are advised to stay indoors and not venture out to get drenched in rain or take selfies, it said. Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has appealed to people to stay away from beaches and nallahs. The IMD on Wednesday issued orange alert on July 20 for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri and a yellow alert for Mumbai as heavy rains impacted local train services and road traffic.
The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped, following rains in the national capital and the upper catchment areas of the river over the last two days.
In the 24 hours ending at 6 pm on Wednesday, four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner. Among them, one person each died due to drowning in Varanasi and Shravasti, one was killed by a snakebite in Kanpur Dehat, and another person died due to a man-animal conflict in Bijnor. The Irrigation Department stated that the water levels of the Ganga in Budaun and the Yamuna in Mathura have risen above the danger mark.
The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai and the entire Konkan region tomorrow. Children are advised to stay indoors and not venture out to get drenched in rains or take selfies. Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has emphasized staying away from beaches and nallahs.
In view of heavy rainfall, the Palghar District Collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district tomorrow. The Collector also urged people not to venture out unless necessary.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered government offices in Mumbai and neighbouring regions to be closed early, so that employees can get more time to get home safe.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and nearby regions, leading to waterlogged roads and traffic snarls.
The incessant rainfall also affected the local train services — central and harbour lines — which are used by several people for commutation on a daily basis.
The Central Railway has updated the information on which CSMT trains are running. Those trains are:
- CSMT-Kalyan and back section trains
- Kalyan-Kasara and back section trains
- Kalyan-Karjat DOWN section
- Ambernath-Kalyan UP section
- Karjat-Ambernath UP section
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in an address to the press, said that all the emergency agencies like NDRFs, SDRFs & Municipal corporations, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities.
He added that he has been in contact with the Secretaries and DMs since morning, and people are being shifted to safe places: CM Eknath Shinde
NDRF team rescued 23 persons trapped in flood water in Maharashtra’s Rajavli, Vasai, and Palghar areas. The 23 people included nine women, ten men and four children.
In view of the heavy rainfall and its impact on disaster management, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) control room to assess the situation in Mumbai.
Due to heavy rains impacting local train services and road traffic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered early closure of government offices in Mumbai and neighboring regions. The continuous heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby areas over the past two days disrupted vehicular movement and local train services, particularly on the central and harbor lines, commonly used by a large number of commuters to reach home.
IMD has issued Orange alert on July 20 for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
A Yellow alert has also been issued for Mumbai.
Ten trains have from Mumbai/Pune have been cancelled due to waterlogging at Ambernath Badlapur.
An NDRF team has rescued a man trapped under trees in Ratnagiri’s Chiplun area. Incessant rainfall caused the tree to fall, following which, the man was trapped underneath it.
The mail express diversions are as follows:
UP trains:
Via Karjat-Panvel-Diwa route-
1)22731 HYB-CSMT exp
2)22226 SUR-CSMT VB exp
3)11014 CBE-LTT exp
4)22180 MAS-LTT exp
5)12164 MAS-LTT exp
6)22160 MAS-CSMT exp
Via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat route-
7)22943-DD-INDB exp
DOWN trains-
Via Diwa-Panvel-Karjat route-
1)22159 CSMT-MAS exp
2)22101 LTT-MDU exp
3)11019 CSMT-BBS exp
4)22732 CSMT-HYN exp
5)16588 BKN-YPR exp
6)20920 EKNR-MAS exp
Point failures have occurred in Mumbai’s Kalyan station since 2:40 pm due to heavy rains.
All the trains from Kalyan to Kasara and Kasara to Kalyan have stopped running.
Rescue operations have begun in parts of Raigad where water levels have gone up. People stuck in floods are being moved to safety with the help of rafts.
The NDRF has deployed six teams in parts of Gujarat. One each in the districts of Gir-Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot.
Heavy rains are expected at isolated places in several districts of Gujarat such as Banaskantha,
Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad and
in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra such as Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli,
Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath.
People injured due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli are being air lifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment.
Overnight heavy downpours have caused several rivers in Maharashtra’s Konkan region to swell and trigger flood-like situations, prompting authorities to relocate people in a few towns and villages to safer areas.
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has instructed authorities to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river.
The district administration in Punjab’s Gurdaspur issued an advisory asking people living near the Ravi river to remain vigilant after 2.60 lakh cusecs water was released in Ujh river.
The administration has also evacuated people living near low-lying areas and on the banks and a holiday was also declared in some schools.
Five people, including three children, were killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and left several houses damaged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, ordered an immediate ex gratia relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning, indicating that heavy rains are expected at isolated locations in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad, as well as the Union Territory of Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath for the next six days.
The IMD has further cautioned that the districts of Surat, Amreli, and Bhavnagar within the South Gujarat region may experience extremely heavy rainfall.
The coastal town of Sutrapada in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district awoke to a devastating deluge on Wednesday as torrential downpours unleashed 541mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period. The heavy rains wreaked havoc on several parts of the Saurashtra region, causing widespread chaos.
Dhoraji, a town in Rajkot district, received 295mm of rainfall in the same 24-hour period. The town resembled a vast lake, leaving its residents stranded as countless cars became submerged in the floodwaters.
According to the State Emergency Centre, Talala received 300mm of rainfall, while Veraval in Gir-Somnath district recorded 481mm. Coastal Mangrol taluka in Junagadh district also witnessed heavy showers, accumulating 193mm of rainfall during the same timeframe.
As of July 19, Gujarat has received 55 percent of its average rainfall, with the incessant downpours of recent days accelerating the sowing season. In fact, 71 percent of the sowing has already been completed by the same date.
In view of heavy rains in the state, NDRF has deployed a total of 12 teams across Maharashtra.
5 teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts of the state.
The new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been closed due to landslide threats as Reasi district’s Katra witnesses heaviest rainfall in the past 43 years.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Parts of the national capital are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
The IMD predicted intermittent rain over the next four to five days in the city.
Pithoragarh: There was a cloudburst near China border, Kalapani. The BRO’s bridge collapsed due to the cloudburst.
Movement near the Lipulekh border was stopped due to the bridge’s collapse.
According to IMD data, in the last 24 hours, several places across Mumbai have received rainfall as follows-
- Colaba: 98.4 mm
- Santacruz: 52.8 mm
- Dahisar: 78.0 mm
- Ram mandir: 51.5 mm
- Chembur: 58.5 mm
- Vidyavihar: 45.5 mm
- Byculla: 58.5 mm
- CSMT: 70.5 mm
- Matunga: 27.5 mm
- Sion: 31.5 mm
Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the District Collectors to take precautionary measure and deploy relief work and disaster management teams in view of the continuous rainfall in the city.
There has been severe waterlogging on the roads of Thane, neighbouring Mumbai. Vehicles are passing slowly through these roads.
On the other hand, Maharashtra witnessed a rainy start to the week. Several areas in the state have received nearly 100mm rainfall. Some places in and around Mumbai have become inundated from the continuous showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to continue receiving light to heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout the week as a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai till Friday.