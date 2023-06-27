Weather News: Yellow Alert in Mumbai, Orange Alert in Palghar, Pune & 4 Other Districts as Monsoon Showers Intensify Tomorrow

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather, officials said.

Banerjee was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri when her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, they said.

“It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing," an official told PTI.