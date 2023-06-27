Weather News: Yellow Alert in Mumbai, Orange Alert in Palghar, Pune & 4 Other Districts as Monsoon Showers Intensify Tomorrow

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 23:41 IST
New Delhi, India
The IMD on Tuesday has issued Orange alert for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara in Maharashtra and Yellow alert for Mumbai tomorrow. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase on Tuesday afternoon due to low visibility. Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, Rohan Halankar, tweeted that Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas will witness heavy rains from June 29 till July 2, leading to “localised flooding”. In Himachal Pradesh, six people were killed due to flash floods.
Several parts of Panaji, Goa’s capital city, were flooded due to heavy rains. The low-lying 18th June Road and Mala area were among the areas where severe waterlogging was reported, said a senior official of the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP).
In the past 24 hours, six individuals have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh due to different rain-related incidents, as per the data released by the state emergency operation center.
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Gujarat. The forecast also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in select districts of south and north Gujarat, as well as Saurashtra during this period. The monsoon arrived in Gujarat on Sunday and was deemed nearly on schedule, with only a slight delay in south Gujarat due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone made landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district on June 15.
The meteorological department has issued a red color warning for the districts of Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, as well as the Union Territory of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli and can potentially lead to heavy traffic congestion caused by waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas. Additionally, there is a risk to life due to lightning.
On June 27, Kerala and Mahe is likely to receive light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to IMD. Coastal Karnataka is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall from June 27 to July 1. On June 30 and July 1, Kerala will again see isolated heavy rainfall, while Lakshadweep will receive showers on June 27.
From the 27 to July 8, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over West Bengal and Sikkim. Similarly, from June 29 to July 1, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive the same weather conditions. Over the next two days, parts of East India are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall, while over the next five days, northeast India can expect the same.
Over the next five days, moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat and the Ghat areas of Maharashtra, the IMD said. On June 27, Marathwada is also expected to receive rainfall. Additionally, on June 28, the Gujarat region may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall.
In the next 4-5 days, Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy fall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the IMD said in its latest bulletin. Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha will also experience these weather conditions in the next 2 days. On June 27, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh.
Over the next five days the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh will experience rainfall from June 27-29, while East Uttar Pradesh will see it from June 29-July 1. On June 29-30, there is a likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan and on June 28-30, Uttarakhand may experience the same.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather, officials said.
Banerjee was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri when her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, they said.
“It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing," an official told PTI.
The flood situation in Assam improved with the cessation of rainfall on Monday, as the number of affected people reduced further to 1.55 lakh, although two people drowned during the day, according to an official report.
The number of affected people was 2.07 lakh on Sunday and 4.07 lakh on Saturday.
Two deaths due to drowning in the floodwaters were reported in Barpeta district, with the total toll in such incidents this year increasing to five, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Light to moderate rainfall drenched many parts of Rajasthan while a few places recorded heavy rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Met office said. Sojat in Pali received the highest rainfall at 10 cm. Malpura in Tonk received 9 cm of rainfall, followed by Chidwa in Jhunjhunu at 8 cm, it said. Gegal (Ajmer), Kotputli (Jaipur), Makrana (Nagaur), Jodhpur and Shahbad (Baran) received 7 cm of rainfall each while Behror (Alwar), Dausa, Bhilwara, Gogund (Udaipur) and Bundi each recorded 6 cm of rain.
Several other areas recorded rainfall below 5 cm, the Met department said. For Wednesday, the weather office has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in Banswara, Baran, Jhalawar, Kota and Pratapgarh and for heavy rainfall in Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur, SirohiUdaipur, Barmer and Churu.
The price of tomatoes rises in Delhi due to heavy rainfall. “Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 Kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," says Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi.
The woes of the tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh did not end on Tuesday despite the Chandigarh-Manali national highway being restored for traffic after remaining closed for almost 24 hours. It has been reported that several other key roads were blocked due to landslides, including Pangi-Killar highway (SH-26) in Dared Nala. READ MORE
The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was restored for traffic on Monday night after remaining closed for almost 24 hours owing to landslides and flash floods, officials said.
Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the highway was blocked since Sunday evening.
The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.
Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra’s Pune city. The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in isolated parts of Maharashtra on June 27.
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Tuesday. The downpour brought respite to common people from the sweltering heat.
Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.
Rain lashes parts of Dibrugarh in Assam. As per IMD, a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in Dibrugarh today.
At least six people have been killed and 10 others injured due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains in several places in Himachal Pradesh, said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh.
As per the official, the loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore.
Meanwhile, 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at 7 Mile in Mandi, according to a report by Times Now.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar for Tuesday.
A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house, as severe weather rumbled through several central states. The tornado that hit the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through a rural, wooded area of southern Indiana’s Martin County.
The injured woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital, said Cameron Wolf, Martin County’s emergency management director. The newer, log cabin-style house was also leveled as a storm that also had large hail and other strong winds raked the area about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
Another tornado touched down Sunday afternoon the suburban Indianapolis communities of Greenwood and Bargersville, officials said.
At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed and over 50 injured in lightning and rain-related incidents in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Monday, officials said.
Heavy pre-monsoon rain spells battered most parts of Punjab on Sunday and Monday and are expected to continue till June 30.
“Lightning killed eight people while 12 others were either buried alive or electrocuted in related incidents in different parts of Punjab province," Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad told PTI on Monday.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which wreaked havoc in Gujarat earlier this month, was the longest duration cyclonic storm in the northern Indian Ocean since 1977, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
Biparjoy, the first cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea this year, originated over the southeast Arabian Sea on June 6 and had landfall over Saurashtra and Kutch on June 15 before weakening into a depression on June 18. The cyclonic storm had a total life of 13 days and three hours (depression to depression), more than double the average life of severe cyclonic storms of six days and three hours over the Arabian Sea, the IMD said in a report on Biparjoy.
The longest duration cyclone over the north Indian Ocean had developed over the Bay of Bengal and weakened over the Arabian Sea between November 8-23, 1977 with a life period of 14 days and six hours.
The flood situation in Assam slightly improved as the water is receding in almost all the rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra, which were earlier flowing above the danger level.
The aftermath of the first wave of the flood is now bringing nightmares to those affected who have lost their home and croplands. Over 5 lakh people have been affected due to flood while five people lost their lives.
The first wave of flood affected over 22 districts, where in Bajali, over 2 lakh 67 thousand people were affected, followed by Nalbari where 70,000 people were affected, followed by Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Baksa and others. READ MORE
Light to moderate showers are expected to continue in Pune until Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall in the Ghatmathya area of the Pune district during this period.
The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal for the next two days owing to a low pressure area over north interior Odisha and south Jharkhand. Rainfall occurred in most parts of south Bengal and many places in the sub-Himalayan region of the state since Sunday morning, the weather office said.
Heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram owing to a low pressure area, the Met department said in its forecast for the next two days. The low pressure exists over north interior Odisha and Jharkhand and is likely to move towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it said.
Light to moderate rain is likely in most places of West Bengal for the next two days, the Met department said. After weeks of hot and humid weather, Kolkata and its adjoining areas experienced a cool weekend with intermittent rain, bringing relief to the denizens.
The spell of light to moderate showers that lashed most parts of Jharkhand since Sunday helped bring down the rain deficit to 64 per cent, a weather official said.
The southwest monsoon set in over Jharkhand on June 19 when the state’s overall rainfall deficit was recorded at 87 per cent.
In the past two days, the deficit has been reduced by eight per cent. Rainfall is likely to continue in the state for at least the next two days.
Four people were killed and as many others injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan as first monsoon rains were received in some parts of the state, officials said Monday. The deaths were reported from Pali, Baran and Chittorgarh districts, they said.
Monsoon entered parts of the state on Sunday, bringing light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some districts of Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur divisions.
Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in several districts including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur in the coming days. The department has also issued an orange alert (be aware) for some districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk.
Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rains on Monday, bringing respite from sweltering heat but also triggering landslides at multiple locations that blocked the key Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other roads, officials said.
Authorities closed all schools upto class 10 in Ramban due to a threat of flash floods owing to heavy rainfall, they said. The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides and shooting stones from the hillock at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban town in the wee hours of the day, the officials said.
However, the stranded vehicles were cleared around 2.30 pm after road clearance agencies managed to make it worthy of one-way traffic.