Weather News: Landslide Blocks NH6 Connecting South Assam, Tripura & Mizoram With Rest of Country; Shah to Address Media at 5pm

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 23:49 IST
New Delhi, India
One person was killed in a rain-induced landslide in Assam even as the flood situation in the state deteriorated on Saturday with downpours inundating new areas in 10 districts and affecting over 37,000 people, an official bulletin said.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, Muktar Ali was killed in a landslide in the Dhirenpara area of Kamrup Metropolitan district.
Massive landslides in Meghalaya triggered by heavy rainfall blocked NH-6 cutting the connection of South Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and North Manipur with the rest of the country.
Sonapur Tunnel on NH06 is currently blocked due to recurring mudslides. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes while efforts are underway to clear the road.
According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places in Rajasthan with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over southwest Rajasthan on June 17; southeast Rajasthan on June 17 and 18. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over east Rajasthan on June 19.
Over 2000 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on June 16.
“BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rain and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the rescue of tourists. Over 300 tourists rescued by 12pm today. Efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway, while the evacuation of tourists would continue," said Mahendra Rawat, PRO, Army, Guwahati.
According to IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 16-18 June. In Assam, rivers are flowing near the danger mark and continuous downpour has inundated few areas across 11 districts.
An IMD official said the steady onset of the southwest-westerly winds is likely to bring rain to the Konkan coast.
“They will help in bringing light to moderate rainfall over the Konkan coast. That is the prediction we have given for the next four to 5 days along the coast. We are expecting maybe a little more rain in South Konkan and are also expecting rain in North Konkan," the official added.
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Gandhinagar city in Gujarat on Saturday.
The IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next four days. The weather office added that heat wave to conditions will likely to continue over East India and central India during next three days.
“Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.
Despite the onset of monsoon earlier this week, all schools in Patna will remain closed till June 24 due to heatwave conditions. A District Magistrate order has prohibited academic activities in all private and government schools up to Class 12, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, in the district.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau ports to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy. He is also set to also hold meetings with Chief Minister and senior officers.
He will leave Delhi around 10.30 am.
Due to the heavy rainfall, the road connecting Singtam – Dikchu – Rangran – Mangan –Chungthang in Sikkim witnessed a number of landslides and washing away of the road.
Heavy rainfall accompanied with strong winds lashed Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Saturday.
Incessant rainfall the road blockage from Mangan to Chungthang at Pegong, Supply khola. Tourists at Lachen and Lachung are asked to stay at their respective hotels keeping in view of road blockage. Over a thousand domestic tourists are stranded in Lachung and more than 800 in Lachen.
Due to heavy rainfall, Saraswati River overflowed and flooded the area around Koteshwar Mahadev temple near Shakti Peeth Ambaji in Banaskantha in Gujarat.
According to a PTI report, an orange alert has bene sounded in South West Garo Hill, West Garo Hill, South Garo Hill, East Garo Hill, West Khasi Hill, RI Bhoi and North Garo Hill in Meghalaya. A red alert was also issued in South West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hill.
A Yellow Alert has been issued for Una, Solan, Kangra, Bilaaspur, Shimla, Kullu, Mamirpur and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.
According to IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to weaken further into a Depression during the next 12 hours. The cyclonic storm weakened into a Deep Depression at on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira.
Udaipur witnessed the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy as heavy rain with gusty winds lashed the city.
Light to moderate rain is expected over a few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Almora districts. Very light to light rainfall is also expected in the hills of Uttarakhand, while dry weather will likely prevail in the plains of Uttarakhand.
Light rains brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in Delhi on Friday.
According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely across Maharashtra. Rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall is also likely to lash Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Saturday due to cyclone Biparjoy, the met department said.
The IMD issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka regions. An orange alert was also issued in Morbi, Rajkot, Porbandar and Junagarh, while the rest of Gujarat is on yellow alert.
“There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. Extremely heavy rain is likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha tomorrow (June 17)," news agency ANI quoted MeT Director Manorama Mohanty as saying.
Heavy rainfall was triggered in various parts of India because of Cyclone Biparjoy. Heavy rain has continued to lash parts of Gujarat, where the cyclone made landfall on Thursday. The storm is expected to move towards Rajasthan, causing extremely heavy rainfall.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over South Peninsular India in the upcoming week. “Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala, South interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the second half of the week," the weather report said.
The weather agency predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of northwest India during the first half of the week with its intensity and distribution to increase thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Uttarakhand and Utter Pradesh during the second half of the week, the weather report added.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over southeast Rajasthan on June 17 and 18 and 19 and over.
The weather agency further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan on June 18.
IMD predicted light rainfall accompanied with gusty winds in Indore and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours due to cyclone Biparjoy.
The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the week.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week," the weather report said.
Weather News: After experiencing a slight delay in its arrival over Kerala, the southwest monsoon is now poised to progress deeper into the southern peninsula and eastern regions of the country starting from Sunday.
The onset of monsoon is likely to bring relief to many major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata from the scorching sun.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Biparjoy has completely detached itself from the monsoonal flow and will have no impact on the progress of the seasonal rainfall system.
“Had Cyclone Biparjoy moved north-westwards towards Oman, it would have affected the monsoonal flow,” he said.
According to Mohapatra, the cyclone’s presence in the Arabian Sea had a positive impact on the advancement of the monsoon. As it lingered over the southeast Arabian Sea, it strengthened the cross-equatorial flow, aiding the progress of the monsoon.
Between June 18 and 21, conditions were becoming favorable for the southwest monsoon to further advance over additional areas of the south peninsula, east India, and nearby regions.
Initially, Cyclone Biparjoy caused a delay in the onset of the monsoon and weakened its intensity. This occurred as the cyclone drew moisture and convection away from the monsoon system. The southwest monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala against the normal date of June 1.
Research shows that a delay in the onset of monsoon over Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.
India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.
El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.