Weather Updates: Central Team to Visit Flood-Hit Telangana; Godavari Flows Above Danger Mark in Andhra

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 23:12 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News Updates: A fresh spell of rain disrupted daily life in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where relief and rescue operations are underway in flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on Sunday. Meanwhile, the relief and rescue efforts gained momentum in flood-affected Telangana after showers subsided on Sunday, after wreaking havoc and causing over 18 deaths.
The Meteorological Centre in this area has issued a warning stating that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad in Telangana. The predicted period for this weather condition is from 8.30 AM of August 1 to 8.30 AM of August 2.
Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur said that it has been more than 15 days since the floods damaged the roads in the state and it still hasn’t been restored.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to inform them of the losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains.
The chief minister said in a statement that a central team visited the affected areas in the hill state to assess the damage and will submit its report.
According to the chief minister, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a substantial loss of Rs 8,000 crore due to the rains, a PTI report quoted.
The SHO of Punjab’s Ferozepore, Bachan Singh told ANI about reports of two youths from the state being washed away to Pakistan by river Satluj.
Heavy rains have badly hit the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh this year. Several places of the National Highway from Dharmashala to McLeodganj has been severely damaged.
A loss of more than Rs 6 crore has been estimated due to the rains in Dharmashala which may further increase.
(With inputs from ANI)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall over Mumbai for the next few days. The city has been battling intense rainfall for the past few weeks.
(Via Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the Mumbai-Nashik highway stretch in Thane district and some nearby roads on Sunday. He told officials to immediately fill potholes and take other measures to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Heavy rains in the region over the past one week has disrupted roadways and commute for the public.
Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a jibe at the CM visit and said,"The chief minister had promised that the roads would be pothole-free and had assured action against erring officials before the monsoon." He further asked in connection to the visit, “Isn’t it too late?"
As per a PTI report, the Kaluwala village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district has been massively affected by the recent floods. Many residents have taken shelter at a primary government school where a relief camp has been set up. The villagers have said that the ravaging Sutlej river that encompasses the village on three sides has inundated agriculture fields and residential areas.
Nineteen districts — Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Pathankot and Bathinda — were affected by the floods.
The report has also quoted that at least 44 people were killed and 22 injured in the heavy rain and floods while more than 1,200 people are staying in 159 relief camps.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours in East Rajasthan.
The flood water inflow of Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is expected to subside from Monday, an official said on Saturday. B R Ambedkar, managing director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said at 9 pm on Saturday, the third warning continued at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana with the water level reaching 55.9 ft in Godavari river.
“At Dowleswaram Barrage, flood water inflows and outflows were at 14.8 lakh cusecs with the second warning continuing," said Ambedkar in a press release.
The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave its nod for conducting a special ‘girdawari’ (field inspection) by August 15 to assess the damage caused by the recent floods even as the state government pegged the estimated loss at Rs 1,500 crore.
The decision was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, according to an official statement. Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by a heavy downpour that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.
After the cabinet meeting, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the floods caused the estimated loss of worth Rs 1,500 crore to the state, though the exact amount was yet to be assessed.
In a heartwarming gesture, Andhra Pradesh Police rescued puppies stranded in flood water after the mother dog followed cops seeking their help.
The incident occurred in NTR district, which is experiencing floods due to recent heavy rain. The puppies were trapped in a flooded house and the mother dog was desperately looking for help.
Policemen from Vijayawada city police force who were busy rescuing people from marooned areas found a dog continuously following them and even crying.
Godavari River is flowing above the danger mark in Andhra Pradesh’s Bhadrachalam. Official says, ‘prepared for flood situation.’
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in several parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.
In Sikar, Dantaramgarh recorded the highest rainfall of 17 cm, followed by 10 cm in Nawalgarh. Some of the places also received heavy to very heavy rains, it said.
Bamanwas in Sawaimadhopur and Jhunjhunu’s Udaipurwati recorded 10 cm of rain each, 9 cm in Srimadhopur (Sikar) and 7 cm in Chomu (Jaipur), according to the MeT department.
The Centre has decided to depute an inter-ministerial central team to Telangana for assessment of the damages caused by floods.
Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the decision was taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after senior BJP leaders from the state called on him in New Delhi.
Kishan Reddy said Amit Shah instructed the Home Secretary to immediately dispatch a high-powered inter-ministerial team to Telangana for assessment of the damage caused by floods. The inter-ministerial team will be visiting the state from July 31 for on the spot first hand assessment of the damage and relief works carried out by the state administration.
Delhi on Saturday recorded its cleanest air quality so far this year with an AQI of 59, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Intermittent rain in most parts of Delhi has played a role in improving the national capital’s air quality and keeping temperatures in check. The air quality improves to the ‘good’ category on some days due to widespread rains, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“Delhi today registered its best AQI of 2023. Delhi’s average AQI clocked 59 today. The earlier recorded best AQI of Delhi during current year was 64 on 9th July. Let’s continue working together towards cleaner skies and a healthier environment," the CAQM said in a tweet.
Unusual rains in the National Capital Region have led to a rise in diseases like Hepatitis A and E and eye flu.
In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, 150 to 200 eye flu cases are being reported daily at government and private hospitals while Hepatitis A and E have been confirmed in hundreds of patients in the last one month, as per government data.
According to doctors, Hepatitis A and E are caused by contaminated food and contaminated water. Eye flu or conjunctivitis is an eye infection and it spreads very fast from one person to another. To avoid this, it is necessary to keep a distance from people who are suffering from this infection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday and praised the efforts of NDRF in rain and flood-affected regions.
“Past few days have been full of worry and trouble due to natural calamities. Several states suffered due to the fury of rains that led to massive flooding in rivers like Yamuna. Incidents of landslides have also occurred in hilly areas but NDRF worked 27/7 to rescue people and maintain the relief work in these regions," PM Modi said. READ MORE
The intensity and frequency of rain in Mumbai and its neighboring districts is likely to reduce over the next few days, IMD said. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past several days.
IMD said that the city can expect relief in the form of light to moderate rainfall over the upcoming days.
The northern state of Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing torrential monsoon rainfall, accompanying frequent cloudbursts and high-magnitude flash floods, for nearly a month now, causing massive landslides and mudslides in the hilly terrain.
An unusual phenomenon this time is the presence of large numbers of big logs, trees and roots floating in the rivers that aggravate the consequences of flood events with a high risk for engineered structures, warn experts. Local environment activists point fingers at the illegal felling of trees. Often, they blame the irreparable damage to the ecology on the construction of several tunnels for roads and hydropower projects. They say their voices have been blatantly ignored.
Waterlogging in Delhi affected seven in 10 residents in July as the Yamuna flooding, which lasted over three days, worsened the situation. At least 70 percent of residents faced one or more issues, with 39 percent of them losing working hours while 9 percent incurred vehicle repair costs, a survey showed.
Conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, the survey shows that at least 4 percent of residents had some type of minor or major accident. An important lesson learned, it is critical that civic authorities start preparations for the 2024 monsoon now. READ MORE
Himachal Pradesh, one of the worst hit states by the monsoon fury this year, is calling tourists back to lustrous green mountains. To woo back tourists who are largely avoiding travel to the state amid heavy rains, the Himachal Pradesh hotel association has announced a 50 per cent discount on room tariffs. READ MORE
The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been badly hit due to heavy rains this year. The National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places.
A loss of more than Rs 6 crore has been estimated due to rains in Dharamshala only which may increase further as reports are yet to come from many departments.
Prem Sagar, a hotelier in Dharamshala said, “The monsoon season is on and it has a time span of around 90 days here. We are in the middle of this season now. This year the monsoon began at a right time but as compared to previous years it’s raining a lot. The unplanned constructions are blocking the water flow at several places which is causing trouble."
Yellow alert for rain in Uttarakhand today. IMD said moderate to heavy rain is expected in parts of the state including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.
With Himachal Pradesh’s hotel occupancy rate at almost zero per cent after the recent monsoon fury, the hotel association has announced a 50 per cent discount on room tariffs to woo back tourists and a minister said it was “safe" to travel to the state now.
The tourism industry was recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded one crore six thousand tourist footfalls in the first half of 2023, but the havoc wreaked by heavy rains and floods during the month of July resulted in negligible tourist footfall and thousands of bookings were cancelled.
The monsoon is a lean tourist season and occupancy rate falls to 30 to 40 per cent but this time hotels are empty. Not only private hotels are offering huge discounts, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has also announced a 50 per cent discount on room rents till September 15
Amid heavy rain, the Jaipur Rural Police have urged the public to take the Dausa Expressway to travel between the Rajasthan state capital to Delhi.
The incessant downpours and flyover constructions have led to massive jams in Kotputli and Shahpura on the National Highway-48, which connects Jaipur and Delhi. According to Jaipur Rural SP Rajeev Pachar, there has been jams spanning to around 10 km on both sides of the highway.
“Hence its a request that people should take the Dausa Expressway and avoid waterlogged lanes which are blocking traffic at construction sites," Pachar added.
Heavy rains lashed Jaipur which left the city flooded. Rains started lashing the city from early morning hours and continued till late evening, according to the India Meterological Department.
A house collapsed in Jaipur due to heavy rains.
Water was seen flowing like a river on the city’s busiest roads such as Jal Mahal Road, Tonk Road, Sikar Road and M.I. Road. Even in the walled city, the road was flooded up to one-and-a-half feet. The Dravyavati river also was seen flowing with full force while railway tracks were seen submerged in water at the Jaipur Junction.
Breach of a lake inundated few residential areas in Warangal, the second biggest city of Telangana after Hyderabad. The lake embankment developed a small breach on Pothana Nagar side after the water body received huge inflows as a result of incessant rains in the region for last few days.
The embankment breached for 10 to 15 feet inundating adjacent Pothana Nagar, Rajiv Colony, and Saraswati Colony. Police and municipal authorities alerted people.
As the water level is likely to rise further, residents were asked to move to safe places.
Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centers and NDRF teams: Bhadrachalam RDO, Madhavi.
The IMD issued an advisory asking tourists to “avoid traveling, if possible, and follow the guidelines issued by the departments concerned. Take adequate safety measures" while traveling to Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast, and east central India during the next 4-5 days, as per IMD. In its forecast till Monday, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur over Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra.
With the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD forecast heavy downpours in the north and interior parts of the state.
IMD forecast heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, and Kandhamal districts on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, and Kandhamal on July 31 due to the impact of the low pressure, the IMD said.