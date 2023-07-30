Weather Updates: Central Team to Visit Flood-Hit Telangana; Godavari Flows Above Danger Mark in Andhra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to inform them of the losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains.

The chief minister said in a statement that a central team visited the affected areas in the hill state to assess the damage and will submit its report.

According to the chief minister, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a substantial loss of Rs 8,000 crore due to the rains, a PTI report quoted.