Light Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR Today, Dust Storm Takes Air Quality to 'Very Poor' Category

The minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Wednesday, a degree below the season’s average, reported the India Meteorological Department. The residents woke up to a comparatively cool and cloudy weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing dusty winds lately, and as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ongoing dust storm is expected to persist till May 18.

The air quality, however, was in the "very poor" category. Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 395 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather office has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 47 per cent.