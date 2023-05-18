After 42°C on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Morning Fuelled By Rain; IMD Says Relief to be Short-Lived

After days of sweltering heat, Delhi woke up to a rainy morning with cold breeze, which initially brought down the morning heat in the Delhi-NCR region.
According to a an IMD forecast, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds ranging from 40-60 km/h is expected to persist over the entire Delhi region and its adjoining areas, including Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana), as well as Kandhla, Baraut, and Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh).
Hot weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the three states.
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celicius while Haryana’s Hisar recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
Sweltering heat also prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.
Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.
Ambala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, Panchkula recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani’s maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.