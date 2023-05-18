After 42°C on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Morning Fuelled By Rain; IMD Says Relief to be Short-Lived

Advertisement

After days of sweltering heat, Delhi woke up to a rainy morning with cold breeze, which initially brought down the morning heat in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to a an IMD forecast, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds ranging from 40-60 km/h is expected to persist over the entire Delhi region and its adjoining areas, including Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana), as well as Kandhla, Baraut, and Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh).