Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » After 42°C on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Morning Fuelled By Rain; IMD Says Relief to be Short-Lived

After 42°C on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Morning Fuelled By Rain; IMD Says Relief to be Short-Lived

According to a an IMD forecast, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds ranging from 40-60 km/h is expected to persist over the entire Delhi region and its adjoining areas

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Light drizzles, gusty winds bring down temperature in Delhi on Thursday (Photo for representation. Image: Twitter/@PrashantShindeL)
Light drizzles, gusty winds bring down temperature in Delhi on Thursday (Photo for representation. Image: Twitter/@PrashantShindeL)

Advertisement

After days of sweltering heat, Delhi woke up to a rainy morning with cold breeze, which initially brought down the morning heat in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to a an IMD forecast, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds ranging from 40-60 km/h is expected to persist over the entire Delhi region and its adjoining areas, including Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana), as well as Kandhla, Baraut, and Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh).

RELATED NEWS

 It is likely to continue in over the NCR (including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, and Nuh (Haryana) and its adjoining areas.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the three states.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celicius while Haryana’s Hisar recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Sweltering heat also prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, Panchkula recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani’s maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Follow us on

About the Author

Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

first published: May 18, 2023, 09:04 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 09:32 IST
Read More