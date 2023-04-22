Weather Update: Delhi to Get Respite From Heat Over Five Days; Heavy Rainfall Likely in Parts of Northeast

People were in for some respite from a scorching heatwave, as conditions improved in parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha due to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Besides, heavy rainfall is likely in parts of northeast India, like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Saturday, the weather department said.

However, Delhiites might also be in for some relief as the national capital and nearby areas are likely to see heatwave conditions subside over five days. According to an IMD bulletin, the maximum temperature in Delhi, and nearby areas will remain under 40 degrees Celsius till April 27, an ABP News report said.

According to IMD, light rainfall, along with thunderstorm activity is also possible over some parts of East UP and Bihar.

Here are key weather updates:

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi for Saturday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, a PTI report said.

IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several states of eastern India over three days, bringing joy for people across the region reeling under severe heatwave conditions.

The mercury dropped marginally in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, bringing some respite from the sweltering heat. Prayagraj was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri at 40 degrees Celsius each, the meteorological office said.

The weather office predicted widespread rain in the northeastern states during the period and isolated rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The maximum temperature is expected to decrease by three to five degrees Celsius in East India over the next five days.

Northwest and West India are not expected to see any significant change in the next two to three days, according to the IMD.

Recently, severe heat wave conditions disrupted life in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar. Heat wave conditions persisted over the Gangetic West Bengal for 10 days, while Bihar and Odisha experienced them for seven to five days, respectively, a PTI report said.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya due to a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over UP, and moisture incursion owing to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

The central, east, and northwest parts of India are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

