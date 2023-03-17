Weather Update: Mumbai Local Train Services Hit By Rain; Showers Likely in B'luru, Parts of Maharashtra & Delhi

Several parts of India are transitioning from winters to summers, and are experiencing rain and thunderstorms in the process. Parts of Maharashtra are expected to witness rain till Saturday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report said. Besides, Karnataka’s Bengaluru city and national capital Delhi will also witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

On Thursday, several parts of Maharashtra witnessed unexpected and unseasonal showers. In Mumbai, suburban train services were disrupted on the Central Railway in the evening, officials said.

Here are key weather updates:

Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Bengaluru on Friday. A few places over interior Karnataka and isolated places over coastal Karnataka are also expected to receive rain, an IMD report said.



Parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas experienced brief spells of rain in the morning and also late in the evening, bringing down temperatures and giving people some respite from the sweltering heat.



Due to unseasonal rain, suburban train services were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Central Railway’s Main and Harbour Lines during peak hours in the evening in Mumbai.



Unseasonal rains could exacerbate crop losses in Maharashtra. Farmers in the state are already reeling under losses after heavy showers last week destroyed standing crops.



Various parts of Nanded district in central Maharashtra also witnessed hailstorms on Thursday. Former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Ashok Chavan tweeted a video of hailstorms from Nanded, his home district.

North Karnataka’s Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts, and South Karnataka’s Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Shivamogga districts will witness rains on Friday, a Hindustan Times report said.

A western disturbance is active over the Himalayan region and it is likely to cause light rain in northwest India over the next few days, an IMD official had said on Thursday.

Cloudy skies and occasional showers are likely to continue in the national capital till March 21, a Times of India report said. Besides, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

