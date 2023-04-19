Weather Update: Light Rain Likely in Delhi; Orange Alert in Hills; 'Above Normal' Heatwave Expected in Places

With most of parts of India seeing a rise in mercury, as well as heatwave recorded in some parts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for “above-normal" maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Besides, people in the hills might be in for some more respite from heat as an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over plains, low and mid hills, has been issued for Wednesday (April 19).

Here are key weather-related updates:

Cloudy weather and light rain may provide some relief from the heat on Wednesday in the national capital. Heatwave conditions persisted for the third consecutive day in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, with some weather stations recording the maximum temperature at least five degrees Celsius above normal.

Apart from a heavy rainfall warning on Wednesday, the local MeT office in Himachal Pradesh has issued a 'yellow' warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on April 20 and 21.

In West Bengal, the weather office forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal for April 19 & 20. Bankura recorded the highest temperature of the day at 44.1 degrees Celsius, while the mercury rose to 43.4 degree C at Panagarh air force station in West Bardhaman district.

The Met Department said hot and humid weather is very likely to continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Also, the West Bengal government on Tuesday directed all senior officials in the districts to keep an eye on the heatwave situation to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water.

Notably, Delhi saw nine heatwave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010, a PTI report said.

In light of an intense heatwave in Jharkhand, students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend schools from 7 am to 11 am, while senior pupils will continue classes till noon, an order issued by the education department stated.

, students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend schools from 7 am to 11 am, while senior pupils will continue classes till noon, an order issued by the education department stated. According to the Met Department, Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, Pakur, East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan, and West Singhbhum may witness a rise in temperatures on Wednesday, a PTI report said.

On Tuesday, at least 29 places in Odisha recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada and Jharsuguda boiling at 44.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and Anganwadi centers in Odisha on April 19 and 20, an order stated. Morning classes were being held in the schools from 7 am to 11 am.

Meghalaya ‘s West Garo Hills district administration has ordered that schools be closed for three days (April 19-21) from Wednesday due to soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru saw the highest maximum temperature recorded in 2023 so far, as the mercury levels rose to 36.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a Deccan Herald report said. According to the news report, the recorded temperature was 3 degrees Celsius higher and was the highest rise in maximum temperature seen anywhere in Karnataka.

