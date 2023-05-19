No Relief from Heat in Delhi & North; Temperature May Rise Further Next Week | Weather Updates

The light overnight rain on Thursday has failed to significantly bring down the temperature as scorching heat continues to trouble the residents of Delhi-NCR. Unfortunately, there’s no rain in store for the national capital on Friday. However, strong winds may blow between May 19 and 24.

In other parts of India, the weather will vary from extreme heat to rain. The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. However, north-east may get heavy rains for the next five days.

IMD has also predicted predicted light rain in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday There is also a forecast of heatwave during the day.

The weather is likely to be normal in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, east-west Uttar Pradesh, east-west Rajasthan. The weather department said that there will be no major change in the temperature for the next five days, following which an increase of two to four degrees can be seen.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the state on Wednesday recorded the hottest day of the season with the highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius reported from Julurpad in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

A national daily quoted Hyderabad centre of IMD as predicting low-level north-westerly winds prevail over the state, leading to dry weather. It has forecast dry weather to prevail over the state for the next five days.