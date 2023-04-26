Weather: Rain Relief for Mumbai & Bengaluru, Yellow Alert Issued; Delhi May Get Some Tomorrow

The entire country has been reeling under heatwave with mercury surpassing the 40°C mark in several parts of the country. The Meteorological department, however, sounded some relief for Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Mumbai

A yellow alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, indicating that there will be thunder, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places along with light to moderate rain.

According to a TOI report, the IMD officials have mentioned that the rainfall is expected in the evening due to westerlies coming towards the land from the sea. The IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rain with continued thunder and lightning on Thursday, and from Friday, the weather is expected to clear up.

The month of April has already experienced significant rain activity, with 15mm of rainfall breaking the all-time record for the month, as recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory on April 13.

Advertisement

In a move to safeguard constables from the massive heat, Mumbai Traffic Police department has decided not to put on duty constables, who are above 55 years of age with pre-existing ailments like BP, Diabetes and Asthma/those who have undergone any major medical operation, in view of summer heat conditions. The restriction time will be from noon to 5pm.

Bengaluru

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka’s capital city and other areas of the state for the next 4-5 days, mostly during the evening and overnight hours.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for the city until April 29 due to the potential rain situation. Bengaluru Urban district and several locations in south-interior Karnataka are expected to experience showers, which will lower the high temperatures the city has been experiencing in recent days.

The maximum temperature in the city is anticipated to reach approximately 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the following 3-4 days.

Advertisement

Delhi

Although the maximum temperature in Delhi increased slightly, relief from the extreme heat persisted on Monday. The temperature may continue to rise over the next few days, but the weather department forecasts another bout of rain in Delhi-NCR starting from Thursday, which is likely to bring down the temperature.

Read all the Latest India News here