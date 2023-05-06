Weather Updates: Thick Clouds Envelope Delhi-NCR; Strong Winds & Light Rain in Some Areas

Thick clouds enveloped Delhi, Gurugram and Noida on Saturday afternoon as residents relaxed on a breezy weekend. Light rains were reported in some areas, while citizens expected downpour in other areas too.

As India witnesses peculiar weather in April and May, the India Meteorological Department has predicted sunny days for a few states and heavy rainfall for others. Both capital cities of Delhi and Mumbai are likely to experience cloudy skies and moderate rainfall.

“A cyclonic storm is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 8," the IMD said, adding that heavy rainfall is likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Sunday till Wednesday. West Bengal and Odisha too will be affected.

The weather department said that during the cyclone, there is also a possibility of wind blowing at a speed of 40-50 kmph in the surrounding areas. A report in Hindustan stated that the wind speed may also cross 70. Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph are very likely from May 10 onwards, the report added.

Mumbai Weather

In its May 4 forecast, the IMD had stated that Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra would experience light to moderate rainfall and may also witness thunderstorms for the next few days until May 8.

Mumbai’s temperature on Friday was 28.6 degree Celsius, while the humidity was 70 per cent. A report in The Free Press Journal stated that Mumbai would see partly cloudy sky to calm summer heat.

There is even a possibility of light rain/ thundershower in the next 24-48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34°C and 26 °C respectively, the report added.

Delhi Weather

According to the forecast of the meteorological department, it may rain in Delhi with a possibility of cloudy sky. As per predictions, the temperature in Delhi is likely to be between 21 to 35 degrees.

Kerala Weather

In the wake of early indications of a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala. A yellow alert has been sounded in Wayanad for May 8, and in Ernakulam and Idukki for May 9.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal, as the region is expected to experience squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

Thick clouds enveloped Madhya Pradesh due to a western disturbance over Iran, a cyclonic circulation over South East Rajasthan and a trough that was passing from Chhattisgarh.

Officials of the meteorological department, Bhopal circle, said on Friday that there will be clouds for the next two days due to the systems while temperature will start going up gradually.

According to a report in Times of India, there would be partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and light rain in parts of Bhopal on Saturday. Day and night temperature will be respectively 34 and 22 degree Celsius while average wind speed will be 14 kmph.

In the forecast for the state, the meteorological officials have issued warnings of thunder and high velocity winds for places including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Bhopal divisions and for Guna and Gwalior districts.

The report further stated that the possibility of rain and thunder was underlined for Jabalpur, Shahdol, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Bhopal divisions and for Guna and Gwalior divisions.

Kashmir Weather

A report in Greater Kashmir cited weather department as predicting widespread moderate rain and thunderstorm over Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

The report quoted a meteorological department official on Saturday as saying that there was also possibility of light rain and thunderstorm at “scattered places" over Jammu division during the time.

For subsequent two days, he said, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was expected in J&K. “Rain and thunderstorm is most likely to commence from late afternoon and evening (Saturday) at many places of Kashmir, Zojila-Drass etc. and Jammu region by night," he was quoted.

