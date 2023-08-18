Monsoon Updates: Yellow Alert for 10 Himachal Districts, Rains Likely in U'khand, Bihar Among These States

As heavy rainfall brought destruction and damage in northern parts of the country, especially Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, more showers are predicted in the coming week.
The meteorological station on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.
Here are the latest weather updates
- In Himachal, light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely to continue in the next 48 hours. The rainfall activity is likely to increase in distribution and intensity from August 21 in the state till August 24, the MeT office said in a release.
- The entire state of Himachal Pradesh on Friday was declared as a “natural calamity affected area."
- Uttarakhand, which is already battling with the after effects of heavy rains will see more showers on August 21, and 22.
- Around 80 people were affected after a massive landslide hit their village in the district damaging 12 houses, the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre said.
- The affected people have been shifted to a temporary relief camp set up at a junior high school in Pasta, a community centre and a government inter college building in Langha.
- Over 250 who were stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple following a bridge collapse were rescued safely.
- Meanwhile, the Pranmati River in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district swelled and caused the inundation of the low-lying areas near it.
- Very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on Friday. Bihar will also experience widespread rainfall on August 22, IMD said in its latest bulletin.
- In northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh will see rainfall and thunderstorms till the next four days.
- Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next three days, the IMD said.
- The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 21-26, the Met Department said on Friday.
