Weather Updates: Killer Heatwave in UP & Bihar, Nearly 100 Dead, IMD Says Relief After June 20

While the state of Uttar Pradesh reels under extreme heatwave with no relief in sight due to delayed monsoon, the death toll due to severe heat increases by the day. As many as 57 people admitted to the Ballia district hospital died in the last four days. At least 100 deaths were reported from three states - UP, Bihar and Odisha, due to intense heat.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashed Chennai in the wee hours of Monday. Heavy rainfall also lashed parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Weather Updates