Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued for Delhi, MP, Himachal As Monsoon Makes Early Arrival

Monsoon made an early arrival in several Indian states, including Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Uttrakhand, as heavy rains lashed roads affecting vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alerts for Delhi for Monday (June 26) in addition to a yellow alert for Wednesday (June 27) and Thursday (June 28).

An orange alert was issued for Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as well indicating heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places on June 25 and 26.

Monsoon also arrived in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha as well as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Early Monsoon in Delhi

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

The rains which started early morning brought the maximum temperature down to 29 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Gujarat Weather Updates

The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Sunday with parts of Saurashtra and some districts in the southern region of the state receiving heavy rainfall, officials said.

Conditions are now favourable for the progress of the monsoon in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy Rains lashes Uttarakhand

Heavy monsoon rain lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday amid an ‘orange alert’ issued by the Met Office for several districts.

The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts on Sunday.

Mumbai receives heavy rains in last 24 hours, and vehicular movement affected

The early arrival of the monsoon brought heavy rains to Mumbai in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places that affected vehicular movement on some roads.