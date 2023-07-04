Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
We'll Try to Implement UCC before Our Term Ends, 'Rubbish' That It's against Minorities: Mahesh Jethmalani to News18

We'll Try to Implement UCC before Our Term Ends, 'Rubbish' That It's against Minorities: Mahesh Jethmalani to News18

Congressmen who oppose the UCC should read the constituent assembly debate, he said

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 00:19 IST

New Delhi, India

UCC will make social life smoother, said the Rajya Sabha member. File pic/ANI
UCC will make social life smoother, said the Rajya Sabha member. File pic/ANI

The notion that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be against minorities is rubbish, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Jethmalani in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.

“I am a strong believer in a Uniform Civil Code. Though we’re a diverse country, all religions shall agree on a common family procedure," the senior Supreme Court lawyer said. “It’s rubbish that it’s against the minorities. Congressmen who oppose the UCC should read the constituent assembly debate."

UCC will make social life smoother, said the Rajya Sabha member.

“The mantra of being against minorities is being chanted on every issue by the political parties who are bereft of Muslim votes and are out of power," he said.

By and large, there was a consensus that UCC’s a good thing, said Jethmalani. The only opposition was that there should not be any haste in bringing it, he added.

    • More than 19 lakh responses have been received by the Law Commission so far, said Jethmalani.

    “We’ll try to implement UCC before our term ends," he said. “It was the right time shortly after 1950 as said by the Constitution makers…So 75 years down the road, it’s time for us to take a step forward. Ultimately, you’re bringing a humanitarian aspect to the family through law."

    first published: July 04, 2023, 00:19 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 00:19 IST
