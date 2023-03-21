Home » India » West Bengal: 3 Killed in Major Fire in Maheshtala

West Bengal: 3 Killed in Major Fire in Maheshtala

The fire broke out on Monday evening in Putkhali Mondalpara in Mahestala, adjacent to Kolkata

The owner of the fireworks unit Bharat Hati was arrested. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Three persons were killed as a major fire broke out at a fireworks unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday evening in Putkhali Mondalpara in Mahestala, adjacent to Kolkata, they said.

The owner of the fireworks unit Bharat Hati was arrested, Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose told PTI.

The three deceased were identified as Bharat’s wife Lipika Hati (52), his son Shantanu (22) and their neighbour Alo Das (17), officials said.

They were rescued in critically injured condition, and declared dead when taken to the Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala, they said.

“It is too early to say if the fireworks unit was functioning with a valid license. Forensic experts will visit the spot and collect samples for testing. Whoever is responsible for the tragedy won’t be spared," the minister said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI SUS SOM SOM

