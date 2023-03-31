West Bengal Child Rights Body Asks NCPCR Not to Visit State Over Murder, Rape Cases

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) wrote to national child rights body NCPCR, stating that its proposed visit to the state over the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda was “not really necessary".

In a letter to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, WBCPCR chief Sudeshna Roy on Thursday said the state body was not informed about his intended visit.

“We at WBCPCR have been informed that you are thinking of a visit to Kolkata and Malda regarding the Tiljala child murder case and sexual abuse of a school girl in Malda respectively," Roy said in the letter.

Advertisement

The WBCPCR has taken cognizance immediately in both cases and received the first action taken report from Malda while “the follow-up job" is on, she said, adding that she had personally spoken to the family of the victim in the Tiljala area.

Earlier this week, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a neighbour in Tiljala, while a class 6 girl was allegedly raped during school hours inside a government institute in Malda.

“Your concern is, however, appreciated, but your visit is not really necessary on these issues, as the State Commission has already taken cognizance," Roy said.

She also said in the letter that according to a Supreme Court judgement, the NCPCR and the state commission are expected to work together “as siblings".

“Therefore, it pains us when instead of informing us or taking us into confidence, you take cognizance on your own in cases where we have already intervened. We expect at least a letter from you regarding your plans of visiting the State," the WBCPCR chairperson said.

Advertisement

Roy later told PTI that it has become NCPCR’s practice to come to the state without informing the state authority.

“We are not trying to hide anything. There is a minimum courtesy to inform us regarding their visit to the state. We have taken cognisance in both cases and I believe there is no need for them to come here," she said.

Read all the Latest India News here