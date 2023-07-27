Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
West Bengal Couple Sells 8-month-old Baby to Buy iPhone to Make Reels; 2 Arrested

Upon interrogation, the mother admitted to their crime, and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips to places in the state so that they can create content for Instagram reels.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 18:42 IST

West Bengal, India

The father of the baby continues to be on the run. (FIle Representative Image)
In a disturbing incident, a couple in West Bengal allegedly sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone for creating reels on Instagram.

The West Bengal police has now arrested the mother, identified as Sathi, and the woman who bought the baby.  Till now, the father of the baby is on the run and the police is looking for him.

The neighbors of the couple noticed the absence of their new born baby, and alerted the police regarding it.

Upon interrogation, the mother admitted to their crime, and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips to places in the state so that they can create content for Instagram reels.

    • It was also revealed that the father had attempted to sell their seven-year-old daughter previously.

    “After selling the boy, Jaydev also tried to sell the girl on Saturday midnight. We inform the police as soon as we understood it. Police have arrested Jaydev," Local councillor Tarak Guha said, news agency ANI reported.

