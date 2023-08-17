West Bengal Man Arrested with Stolen Pistol in J-K's Srinagar

A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.
Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.
top videos
AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan
According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.
An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: August 17, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:46 IST