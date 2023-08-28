Bengal: Teens Kidnap Friend, Call Mother For Ransom Then Kill Him After Fulfilling 'Last Wish of Rosogulla'

Three teenaged boys, who were arrested by West Bengal Police for kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old boy, told cops that they strangled the victim to death after fulfilling his ‘last wish’ of having ‘rosogulla and cold drinks’. The incident took place in Krishnanagar’s Ghurni area in West Bengal’s Nadia district, where three teenagers kidnapped their friend for ransom to buy a computer to play games but instead killed him after their call to his widowed poor mother apparently went unheeded.

The blood-curdling revelations came forth in a police submission to a Juvenile Justice Board on Sunday about the death of the Class VIII student on August 25 at the hands of his three friends.

Advertisement

The deceased, a resident of Ghurni, had gone missing on Friday afternoon while going to a nearby shop to buy some items.

His mother received a ransom call of Rs 3 lakh on Saturday morning, following which she informed the Kotwali Police Station.

Police recovered the boy’s body, tied in a sack, from a pond in the Hijuli area on the outskirts of Krishnanagar city later on Saturday.

Police nabbed the trio, who are class 10 students of the same school the deceased studied in, after they confessed to the crime.

“They confessed to killing the boy and dumping his body in a pond," a police officer said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The deceased’s father had died long ago and his mother works as an ‘aaya’ (caregiver), while the mother-son duo stayed at their maternal uncle’s house.

Advertisement

Police suspect that the trio realised that the boy’s mother may not be able to pay the ransom amount and killed him fearing they would be caught by the law enforcers if they released him.