West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Arrest All Culprits, Ensure Smooth Elections, DG tells Police

Amid reports of widespread violence in the nomination filing process for the panchayat polls and opposition’s allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Director General (DG) Manoj Malviya on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting of all senior officials, asking them to arrest all culprits and ensure the elections are conducted peacefully.

The meeting was attended by all superintendents of police, commissioners and senior Inspector General, Additional DG rank officers. An officer told News18: “He clearly stated that Bengal officers are very competent and he believes that officers will do their duty and arrest the culprits. The message was clear that we can arrest irrespective of the political colour."

Panchayat polls will be held on July 8. Violence has been reported in various districts, from Bhangar to Domkal in Murshidabad. Bhangar saw chaos on Tuesday and Wednesday, with clashes between the TMC and Indian Secular Front (ISF). According to locals, in Bhangar, the police, too, were attacked.

Many in administration believe the meeting called by the DG is significant as questions have been raised on the police role from various areas. CPIM Sujan Chakraborty told News18: “All these meetings will have no effect. This is just an eyewash. On ground, the police help the TMC."

The Opposition has made allegations against the police force and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendhu Adhikary said the police are working in a partisan manner.