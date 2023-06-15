Bengal: Violence Over Panchayat Poll Flares Up; 3 Dead, Several Injured

At least three people were shot dead and several others were injured in two districts of West Bengal on Thursday during the ongoing violence over the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections. Thursday was the last day for filing nomination papers.

One person was killed and two others were critically injured after being allegedly shot in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district. According to CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, the deceased and those injured were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, and the incident happened when they were going to the Chopra block office for filing nominations.

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive a report regarding it. Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack.

Advertisement

“Activists and candidates have been fired upon by TMC goons just now in North Dinajpur’s Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were going to Block office for filing nomination #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted.

The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Two persons were also killed at Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district when supporters of Congress and CPI(M) were on their way to the nomination centre.

Tension prevailed in the area in the aftermath of the violence. The reason behind the clashes is not immediately clear. No arrests have been made so far.

ALSO READ: Clashes Between TMC, ISF Workers in Bengal’s Bhangar Over Panchayat Polls; Police Cars Vandalised

Violent clashes broke out in Bhangar on Tuesday as well with reports of clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) leaders.

According to reports, the ISF accused TMC of preventing its candidates from filing nominations for the panchayat elections. Mob vandalised several cars and hurled bombs in the presence of the police during the brawl.