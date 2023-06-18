Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainPuri Rath YatraAdipurush RowBhopal News
West Bengal Raj Bhawan Opens 'Peace Room' After Panchayat Poll Violence

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 13:06 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan. (Image: News18)
Hours after paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday night launched a help room at Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public, an official statement said.

Describing the help room as a “Peace Room", the statement said it was opened keeping “in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal." Rural polls are scheduled in the state on July 8.

The statement said the help room will refer issues to the government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action.

    • “In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence-affected areas and view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public," it said.

    People can contact the ‘Peace Room’ at OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com or can contact through a 24×7 helpline at 033-22001641, it said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 18, 2023, 13:06 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 13:06 IST
