West Bengal Rural Polls: Section 144 Imposed Near Nomination Centres

The state election commission (SEC) has directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in a 1km-radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections, a senior official said on Monday.

The step was taken to ensure that the nomination process passed off safely, he added. The order will be in force till Thursday.

“We decided to impose prohibitory orders in a 1km radius of nomination centres," the official said, adding that an order to this effect was issued by the SEC on Sunday. The panchayat polls will be held on July 8.