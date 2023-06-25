West Bengal: Several Wagons of 2 Goods Trains Derail After Collision in Bankura; No Casualties

At least 12 wagons of two goods trains were derailed on Sunday morning after the locomotives collided near West Bengal’s Bankura. The incident was reported around 4 am at Onda station, when one train missed or jumped the signal and hit the rear part of another train, according to sources.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, due to the accident. However, the driver of one of the goods trains suffered minor injuries in the accident, according to a report by India Today.

Following the incident, rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. Sources on the ground told News 18 that engine of one train was damaged after it collided with another train from behind due to signal overshooting.