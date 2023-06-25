Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
West Bengal: Several Wagons of 2 Goods Trains Derail After Collision in Bankura; No Casualties

Following the incident, rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 08:27 IST

Bankura, India

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, due to the accident (Image: ANI)
As of now, there are no reports of casualties, due to the accident (Image: ANI)

At least 12 wagons of two goods trains were derailed on Sunday morning after the locomotives collided near West Bengal’s Bankura. The incident was reported around 4 am at Onda station, when one train missed or jumped the signal and hit the rear part of another train, according to sources.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, due to the accident. However, the driver of one of the goods trains suffered minor injuries in the accident, according to a report by India Today.

Following the incident, rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. Sources on the ground told News 18 that engine of one train was damaged after it collided with another train from behind due to signal overshooting.

    • “Both were empty goods trains and the reason for the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in the Adra division have been affected by this accident. ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal viz. West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan and three districts of Jharkhand viz Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum and it comes under the south-eastern Railway," railway officials were quoted as saying by India Today.

    The incident came nearly a month after the horrific triple train collision on June 2, involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains, in Odisha which claimed the lives of over 290 people.

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 08:24 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 08:27 IST
