West Bengal: Story of Ghazi-Jahura's Wedding, the 300-Year-Old Festival Celebrated in Shantipur

The Muslim community in West Bengal’s Nadia is centred around the marriage of Ghazi Miya, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of Baisakh. The wedding of Ghazi Miya is a popular festival celebrated in Nadia’s Shantipur Malancha. The story of Ghazi Miya’s marriage cuts across religious lines making Shantipur the converging point for traditions of various religions.

Story of Ghazi Miya

According to a local anecdote, Ghazi Miya was a devout Muslim hailing from Uttar Pradesh and was appointed the chief of the army of the Persian emperor. His marriage was fixed with Jahura Bibi but he was deployed to war right before the wedding. As fate would have it, the wedding didn’t take place but Jahura waited for many years for Ghazi Miya to come back from the war. Eventually, she fell sick and died.

Advertisement

To commemorate this incomplete love story, some houses of the Muslim community started a fair in Shantipur. The king at the time, Khonish Chandra added the name ‘Malancha’ to Shantipur signifying the abundance of flower gardens in the area. King Chandra, however, made sure not to hurt the sentiments of any religion and turned the celebration of Ghazi Miya’s story into a festival.

The Khandkars of the Muslim community promoted and spread the festival further. When East Pakistan was partitioned, it was left to locals to carry the tradition further, which they promptly did.

The fair has become popular around the area since then. People from various corners of the state visit Shantipur Malancha during the fair with the belief that their wishes will come true. While some pray for kids, others come in hopes to get cured of their illness.

Ghazi Miya’s Marriage

Advertisement

Two long bamboos are planted on the ground at a distance of a cubit (about a foot and a half). One bamboo is short and narrow while the other one is slender. Both are decked in new and colourful clothes. The slender bamboo signifies the groom, Ghazi Miya, while the shorter one is the bride Jahura Bibi.

“People from far and wide visit the fair with the belief that their wishes will come true," News18 quoted a local resident as saying.