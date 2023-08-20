West Bengal: Two Die Inside Under-construction Septic Tank in Jalpaiguri

Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
The deceased, Aminul Islam (24) and Sahid Ahmed (20) were construction workers and they entered the septic tank to remove the shuttering that was set up to build its concrete roof

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 15:38 IST

Jalpaiguri, India

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said. (Representative Image/News18)
Two persons died inside an under-construction septic tank in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Teshimala in Malbazar police station area, they said.

The deceased, Aminul Islam (24) and Sahid Ahmed (20) were construction workers and they entered the septic tank to remove the shuttering that was set up to build its concrete roof.

    • It is suspected that they died due to asphyxiation, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

    An investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 20, 2023, 15:38 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 15:38 IST
