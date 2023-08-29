Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
West Bengal: Two Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Haldia

The driver of the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians. Besides the two persons killed in the accident, three people were also injured

August 29, 2023

Haldia, India

The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town (Representative image: Reuters)
The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town (Representative image: Reuters)

Two persons were killed after being hit by a truck in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town, they said.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians. Besides the two persons killed in the accident, three people were also injured, police said.

Those injured have been admitted to the Haldia hospital and the Tamluk hospital, they said.

    • Protesting against the accident, locals vandalised the truck and blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway, leading to a traffic snarl.

    A large contingent of police led by officers of the Durgachak police station was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up, officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    August 29, 2023
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
