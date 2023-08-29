West Bengal: Two Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Haldia

Two persons were killed after being hit by a truck in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town, they said.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians. Besides the two persons killed in the accident, three people were also injured, police said.

Those injured have been admitted to the Haldia hospital and the Tamluk hospital, they said.