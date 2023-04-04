Western Railways To Launch Yatri App For Live Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains On April 5, Check Detials

Western Railways is all set to launch its Yatri Application on April 5, which will help passengers to track Mumbai local train services in real-time. While sharing the news, the official revealed that with the help of the app, commuters will receive accurate information about live updates regarding the train, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and the facilities there. Apart from this, the app also will offer people to provide information on neighboring attractions, the Mumbai Metro, buses, and whatnot.

Reacting about the same, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways, Sumit Thakur said that the Yatri mobile application will come with a lot of features, which will ease the passenger’s travel. All of WR’s EMU rakes will get GPS tracking devices so that the live location of the train can be tracked.

Thakur also said that apart from the real-time location tracking on a map via app, commuters will also be able to see the train’s moving action. In additon, he said commuters can view the live location in just 3 easy steps. Commuters can use the map to discover the closest stations, enter the source station, and monitor the local train of their choosing to determine how close or distant they are from the train and make travel arrangements.

