‘If Vinesh Phogat, Punia…’: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Says He’s Ready for Narco Test, But With a Rider

As wrestlers continue their protest against him, BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said that he is ready to undergo a Narco test for the sexual harassment allegations he’s facing, but with a condition.

In a post on Facebook, Singh came forward and said that he was ready for a polygraph test, only if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also agree to take the test.

Phogat, Punia and other wrestlers are seeking the Singh’s arrest for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers by protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

In his post, Singh said, “I am ready to undergo Narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test. But my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Puniya should also undergo the same test at the same time."

“If both the wrestlers agree to undergo it, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test. I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram," Singh added.

Singh also highlighted that he will continue to stay firm on this statement and on his words in the future as well. “This is my promise to the people of my country," he said.

This comes as protest of India’s top wrestlers is about to complete a month. The wrestlers’ 15-day ultimatum to arrest the wrestling body chief ended on Sunday, following which their ‘big decision’ regarding their next course of action is now on the cards.

The wrestlers who started their protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23 had set May 21 as a deadline for the khap mahapanchayat to decide on taking the agitation forward. Wrestlers have earlier indicated that they may take their agitation to Ram Lila ground to make it a “national movement". Follow latest updates here

On Saturday, they warned that a “big decision", which might “not be in the interest of the country", could be taken on Sunday in view of the “inaction" against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders ahead of a farmers’ meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers on Sunday. Multi-layer barricades have been placed on the city’s borders and checking has been intensified, police said.