'No Corroborative Evidence': Delhi Police Seeks Cancellation of POCSO Case Against WFI Chief

Delhi Police on Thursday said “no corroborative evidence has been found" against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to “indicate commission of offence under section of POCSO". Delhi Police recommended cancellation of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case before the Patiala House Court.

A Cancellation report was filed in the minor’s case in Delhi Patiala House Court. the next date of hearing in the matter is July 4. A Cancellation Report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found.

Delhi Police said that the cancellation was requested based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the minor victim and the victim herself.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police on Thursday reached Rouse Avenue Court to file chargesheet in the FIRs by wresters in which WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by top wrestlers of the country.

In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, the chargesheet was being filed by Delhi Police for the offences under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of IPC against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

“Wrestlers registered a case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging molestation. Today a chargesheet was filed against him (former WFI chief) after an investigation under sections 354, 354D, 354A of IPC and against one of his associates Vinod Tomar under sections 354, 506, 109, 354A of IPC. The maximum punishment under this (section) is five years (imprisonment)," said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

Olympian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief, met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

The protest by wrestlers saw many turn of events including scuffles with the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar and dramatic scenes at Har ki Pauri Ganga ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar where the grapplers went to immerse their medals as mark of their protest, but were stopped at the last minute by farmer leaders.

What Lies Ahead for Brij Bhushan

Now that a report has been filed by the Delhi Police in Patiala court seeking cancellation of POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, things will become easier for the WFI chief if the closure is accepted.

Singh would be able to actually now seek an anticipatory bail in this particular case after chargesheet is taken cognisance. He can likely argue that since he has not been arrested during the investigation, he can apply for a bail.

Speaking on the recommendation of cancellation of POCSO case, Delhi Police said on Thursday, “After completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the minor victim and the victim herself."

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP, has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, including a minor. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kaisarganj again and was awaiting the court’s verdict to speak on the grapplers’ stir.

So far, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has remained defiant despite facing possible action from the Delhi Police, which has recorded statements of over 200 people in connection with the case against him and will file a chargesheet by June 15.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged he was using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements. They also threatened to resume their stir if decisive action was not taken against the MP by June 15.