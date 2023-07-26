What Hindu Mythology Says About Worshipping Peepal Tree

The Peepal tree, also known as the sacred fig, is considered one of the most auspicious trees in Hindu mythology. It is mostly found in the Indian subcontinent and is revered as the tree of life or as the symbol of the Universe’s never-ending expanse. The tree has various benefits as per Hindu mythology and many devotees worship the tree, especially during the month of Shravana. The Peepal tree has special importance at the Anjaneya Swamy Temple. It is believed by the people and the priests at the temple that circumambulating the tree will lead to Lord Anjaneya Swamy blessing the person and fulfilling their wishes.

The Peepal tree is also known as the Bodhi tree, as Lord Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment sitting under it. The tree is known for meditating and connecting with the gods. According to Ayurveda, there are several medicines that can be made using the Peepal tree that can be used to treat various health conditions like epilepsy, diarrhoea and other stomach problems. Priests have also revealed that during Punyahavachanam, or the house purification process, the Peepal tree is used as it has medicinal properties that help in getting rid of various insects.

Different people worship different gods depending on their beliefs. Some people are devotees of Lord Ganesha, some worship Lord Karthikeya and some are devotees of Goddess Paravati. But devotion to all of them requires worshipping the Peepal tree as well.