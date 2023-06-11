Trends :EarthquakeCyclone BiparjoyJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Wheel of Local Train Derails in Chennai

The wheel of the last coach of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that left from Chennai Central here derailed near the Basin Bridge junction

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 15:40 IST

Chennai, India

The affected coach was detached and restoration work was on. (Representational Image: PTI)
The affected coach was detached and restoration work was on. (Representational Image: PTI)

A wheel of a local train bound for Tiruvallur derailed on Sunday but nobody was injured in the incident, Southern Railway officials said.

    • The wheel of the last coach of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that left from Chennai Central here derailed near the Basin Bridge junction, they said.

    The affected coach was detached and restoration work was on, they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 15:40 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 15:40 IST
