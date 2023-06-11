Wheel of Local Train Derails in Chennai

A wheel of a local train bound for Tiruvallur derailed on Sunday but nobody was injured in the incident, Southern Railway officials said.

The wheel of the last coach of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that left from Chennai Central here derailed near the Basin Bridge junction, they said.

The affected coach was detached and restoration work was on, they added.