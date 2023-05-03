When Defaulters were Punished by Death in ‘Court’ of Atiq Ahmed; Victim Recalls Losing Brother

Though overtaking is allowed in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if done safely, but this was not the case in the ‘court’ of dead gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf who punished “defaulters" by “death".

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men posing as journalists while they were interacting with media in Prayagraj on April 15.

Vijay Kumar Sahu, who hails from the area, opposite Karbala Police Chowki in Prayagraj, is yet to recuperate from the trauma and terror of the mafia brothers, who almost ruled the district for 44 years.

“There are some things that haunt you throughout your life. I still remember the opening words of the dreaded gangster – ‘Janat hai be Chakiya se hain’ (Don’t you know I am from Chakiya), followed by another line— ‘Ye tum accha nahi kiye’ (you made a mistake). I pleaded to forgive me and my brother but he kept on saying – ‘Ye tum accha nahi kiye’.

Advertisement

Sahu was narrating the incident which dates back to 1996 when the terror of the mafia brothers was at peak in Prayagraj and in adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh. “I remember the day we all went to attend a relative’s funeral in Chakiya locality. While we were returning from the graveyard, my brother Ashok Kumar Sahu overtook a car, without knowing the fact that the car belongs to Atiq’s brother Ashraf," said Sahu, who runs a roadside eatery.

Irked, Ashraf intercepted Sahu’s car and threatened his brother, who was driving it, of dire consequences. “Sensing trouble, locals came forward to pacify the situation and we all left for our place," Sahu said.

However, after a couple of days, the family got a message that Atiq wants to see them in his court, which he used to run at his office. “I went there along with my mother. We kept on saying it was a mistake, we never knew it was Ashraf’s vehicle but he said ‘ye tum accha nahi kiye’," Sahul recollected.

A few days later, on January 19, 1996, Sahu’s brother Ashok, 24, went to see a relative at Agarwal Hospital near Civil lines area of Prayagraj where he was shot dead by Ashraf and his men, he added.

Advertisement

The family remained silent for 27 years because of the muscle power and influence of Atiq Ahmed, but after the shootout of Atiq and Ashraf, the family broke the silence.

Ashok Sahu’s elder brother and nephew narrated their story describing the scene of the incident of that time which they had been suppressing in their heart for many years.

Read all the Latest India News here