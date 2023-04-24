'Where is Time for...': SC's Advice to Bengaluru Techie Couple Seeking Divorce

The Supreme Court asked a techie couple seeking divorce to give their marriage a second chance as they failed to make time for their marriage to work for the first time. The couple is a soft engineer from Bengaluru and works in different time shifts.

A bench comprising of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna asked the couple where is the time to work on the marriage as one worked during the day while the other worked at night.

“Where is the time for marriage? Both of you are software engineers posted in Bengaluru. One goes to duty during the day and the other at night. You have no regret for divorce but have regret for marriage. Why don’t you give a second chance to the marriage?" the bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

While the court tried to persuade the couple to reconsider their decision to divorce, the counsels for both the husband and wife informed the apex court that the parties were referred to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre to explore the possibility of a settlement between them but decided against it.

Both husband and wife have agreed upon a settlement to dissolve their marriage by mutual consent under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 on certain terms and conditions.

The counsel informed the bench that one of the terms was that the husband would pay a total sum of Rs 12.51 lakh towards a full and final settlement of all monetary claims of the wife as a permanent alimony, PTI reported.

The bench noted in its order dated April 18, “When queried by this Court, the parties stated that they have indeed agreed to settle their disputes amicably by parting ways and seeking divorce by mutual consent. They also state that the terms of the settlement would be adhered to by them and hence the marriage may be dissolved by a decree of divorce by mutual consent."

The court also noted that the couple lodged cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, domestic violence Act and other connected acts in Rajasthan and Lucknow that were quashed by the court.

(With PTI inputs)

