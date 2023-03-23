Who is Baljit Kaur? Woman Who Sheltered Amritpal Singh, His Aide at Her Haryana House

As fugitive Waris Punjab De leader and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, the Punjab police on Thursday nabbed a woman who harbored the radical preacher and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Haryana’s Shahabad on Sunday.

This development indicates that Singh has likely escaped outside the state of Punjab.

Who is Baljit Kaur?

Bilgit Kaur is a resident of Sidharth Colony of Shahabad, and was allegedly in touch with Papalpreet Singh and she has been taken in for interrogation.

Kaur told the police that Singh came to her home in the Kurukshetra district with another aide on a scooter.

Kaur also said that Amritpal had changed his clothes and was wearing a turban. He also fixed his mustache.

According to Kaur, Singh took an auto at 9:40 pm from Hardy’s World in Ludhiana.

“We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who let Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh stay at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI over phone.

After the initial probe, the police said that Kaur was in touch with Papalpreet Singh for the past two years.

Amritpal stayed in Shahabad for two days, and used a scooty bike to travel from Ludhiana to Shahabad," IGP Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said at a press conference.

The brother of Balit Kaur informed the police about her sheltering Singh.

The latest on finding Amritpal Singh

Singh has managed to travel nearly 200 km since Punjab Police first intercepted him near Jalandhar and had exited Punjab on March 19 despite the highest security vigil and alert in the state, police said on Thursday.

According to Police, Singh was last spotted in Punjab at 9:40 pm on the night of March 18 when he took an auto near Hardy’s World amusement park in Ludhiana.

He was later spotted outside a house in Shahabad in Kurukshetra district in Haryana on the afternoon of March 20 where he had stayed the earlier night, the police said.

The police has no clue how Singh managed to exit Punjab and reach Haryana. The Shahbad location is nearly 200 km away from the spot in Jalandhar where he was first intercepted on March 18. The Shahbad house is also about 150 km away from Hardy’s World.

The ban on internet services was extended in Punjab’s Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till March 24 as the manhunt for Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued for the sixth day.

In another major development in the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his aides, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s key aide Tejinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba was arrested by Punjab Police on Thursday.

On the other hand, Khalistani groups protested yet again outside the Indian High Commission in San Francisco, US. Security, however was tightened and the entire area was barricaded. On the other hand, Maharashtra Police and ATS have been on alert over Waris Punjab De’s Amritpal Singh.

