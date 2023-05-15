Who is KP Gosavi? ‘Independent Witness’ & ‘Conspirator’ Behind Rs 25 cr Extortion Bid in Aryan Khan Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that KP Gosavi, an “independent witness" of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the 2021 drugs on cruise case, entered into a conspiracy to extort Rs 25 crore from the family of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.
According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI, Gosavi planned to extort money on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, the head of the NCB Mumbai zone in 2021.
The FIR is based on the probe of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was set up by the NCB when witness number one of the case, Prabhakar Sail, alleged that Wankhede and Gosavi planned to extort a huge amount from Aryan Khan’s family.
The probe agency said drugs were not recovered from Aryan Khan but he was still made accused in the case and was arrested by the NCB.
The CBI has filed a case against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of the Mumbai NCB, and three others in relation to a corruption case linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise incident. The agency recently conducted raids at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) in the case.
Here’s all you need to know about KP Gosavi:
- Gosavi’s name first came to light after his selfie with Aryan Khan inside the NCB office went viral. In a statement to the SIT, Gosavi had said that he took one selfie with Aryan to show it to his friends.
- Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the Mumbai cruise drug seizure case which was probed by the NCB.
- Gosavi had told the SIT that Aryan Khan was searched but no drug was found on him. However, drug chats were found in his phone, he claimed.
- Gosavi was arrested in 2021 for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia. The complainant, Chinmay Deshmukh, accused Gosavi of cheating him of Rs 3.09 lakh.
- The CBI said Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D’Souza conspired to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family on behalf of Sameer Wankhede.
- The amount was settled at Rs 18 crore later, the FIR stated, adding that Gosavi and D’Souza took Rs 50 lakh as a bribe, but after a few hours, Gosavi returned a part of this token amount.
- The CBI FIR also mentioned that Sameer Wankhed gave a “free hand" to KP Gosavi in the proceedings against Aryan Khan to give the impression that Gosavi was an NCB officer, Hindustan Times reported.